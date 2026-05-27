‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’: Everything We Know About ‘Songs of the Past’

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More than a decade after its original release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is officially expanding once again. CD Projekt RED surprised fans by announcing “Songs of the Past,” a brand-new story expansion that will bring Geralt of Rivia back for another adventure in 2027. The upcoming DLC marks the game’s third major expansion following “Hearts of Stone” and “Blood and Wine,” and it arrives as excitement continues to build around The Witcher 4.

From Geralt’s return to what this could mean for the future of the franchise, here’s what to know about “Songs of the Past.”

Is ‘The Witcher 3’ Getting a New Expansion?

Yes. CD Projekt RED officially confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is receiving a brand-new expansion titled Songs of the Past, marking the first major story DLC for the game in more than 10 years. The project is being co-developed with Fool’s Theory, the Polish studio currently working on the remake of the original Witcher game.

Unlike the smaller updates and next-gen patches released in recent years, Songs of the Past is being described as a full narrative expansion. CD Projekt RED confirmed it will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, signaling that the studio is leaving behind older console hardware for this release.

What Is ‘Songs of the Past’?

Songs of the Past is the upcoming third major expansion for The Witcher 3, following Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. While CD Projekt RED has not revealed full plot details yet, the company described it as a “new standalone adventure” centered on Geralt of Rivia.

According to the announcement, the expansion was developed using lessons learned from the game’s original DLCs, both of which were praised for adding dozens of hours of gameplay and major new storylines. Early reports suggest Songs of the Past may revisit locations and characters tied to Geralt’s earlier years as a witcher, though CDPR has not confirmed specific returning characters outside of Geralt himself.

Doug Cockle, the longtime English voice actor for Geralt, is expected to reprise the role, though CD Projekt RED has not formally announced the voice cast yet. The studio specifically said players will “step back into the boots of Geralt” for a new monster-hunting journey.

When Does ‘Songs of the Past’ Come Out?

CD Projekt RED announced that Songs of the Past is targeting a 2027 release window. The company has not revealed an exact launch date yet, and no gameplay trailer has been released so far.

The expansion is expected to arrive before The Witcher 4, which CD Projekt RED previously suggested would not launch before the end of 2027.