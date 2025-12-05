Who Owns HBO? What’s Going on With the Streamer Amid Netflix-Warner Bros Deal

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Netflix announced its forthcoming acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on December 5, 2025. The move prompted HBO and HBO Max users to wonder if this would affect their subscriptions in the long run.

According to Netflix’s Co-CEO, Greg Peters, the Warner Bros. purchase “will improve [Netflix’s] offering and accelerate our business for decades to come.”

“Warner Bros. has helped define entertainment for more than a century and continues to do so with phenomenal creative executives and production capabilities,” Peters continued. “With our global reach and proven business model, we can introduce a broader audience to the worlds they create—giving our members more options, attracting more fans to our best-in-class streaming service, strengthening the entire entertainment industry and creating more value for shareholders.”

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos added, “Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

Find out who owns HBO now and what this means for subscribers.

Who Owns HBO & HBO Max?

Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of HBO and HBO Max. Warner Bros. owns Home Box Office.

Did Netflix Buy Warner Bros?

Yes, Netflix announced in December 2025 that it is set to acquire Warner Bros. in a $72 billion deal.

Does This Mean Netflix Owns HBO Now?

Yes, Netflix would own HBO and HBO Max upon its official acquisition of Warner Bros. According to Netflix’s own statement, it and Warner Bros. “entered into a definitive agreement under which Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO.”

Will My HBO Subscription Go Up Now?

It’s unclear how Netflix plans to handle subscription prices since its Warner Bros. acquisition is still underway.

Netflix, however, confirmed that the streamer will add HBO and HBO Max’s libraries in the future.

“By adding the deep film and TV libraries and HBO and HBO Max programming, Netflix members will have even more high-quality titles from which to choose,” the company stated. “This also allows Netflix to optimize its plans for consumers, enhancing viewing options and expanding access to content.”