December 2025 TV Shows to Watch: New & Returning Series to Stream

Image Credit: GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — to use that PTO for the sole purpose of binge-watching worthy television. Several fan-favorite TV series are finally coming back to streaming services and on the air in December 2025, including Emily in Paris, Love Is Blind: Italy, Owning Manhattan and Vanderpump Rules. But we can also look forward to several brand-new shows coming out, including Taylor Swift‘s multi-episode docuseries that goes behind the scenes of her Eras Tour.

Hollywood Life has the full December 2025 TV lineup for you here — from all the shows returning to the new series to stream!

December 1:

CoComelon Lane (Netflix, Season 6)

Love Is Blind: Italy (Netflix, new dating series)

December 2:

Sean Combs: The Reckoning (Netflix, new docuseries)

5-Star (Paramount+, new docuseries)

Hard Knocks: In Season with NFC East (HBO, Season 5)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo, Season 12)

Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV, Season 7)

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane (E!, new unscripted series)

December 3:

Stranded with the Mother-in-Law (Netflix,. Season 3)

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses (HGTV, new docuseries)

December 4:

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, Season 13)

Next Level Baker (Fox, new competition limited series)

The Abandons (Netflix, new drama series)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo, Season 15)

December 5:

Owning Manhattan (Netflix, Season 2)

Sicilia Express (Netflix, new comedy series)

Spartacus: House of Ashur (Starz, new drama series)

December 7:

Reality Hot Seat (Peacock, new football talk series)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC, Season 7)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Pillow Talk (TLC, Season 7)

December 8:

Here Come the Irish (Peacock, Season 2)

90 Day Diaries (TLC, Season 6B)

Dance Moms: A New Era (Lifetime, Season 2)

December 9:

Badly in Love (Netflix, new dating series)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House (HGTV, new limited docuseries)

December 10:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+, Season 2)

Record of Ragnarok (Netflix, Season 3)

The Accident (Netflix, Season 2)

Simon Cowell: The Next Act (Netflix, new competition series)

December 11:

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Netflix, Season 2; final season)

The Town (Netflix, new drama series)

Man vs. Baby (Netflix, new comedy series)

Little Disasters (Paramount+, new drama limited series)

December 12:

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era (Disney+, new docuseries)

Home for Christmas (Netflix, Season 3; new network)

City of Shadows (Netflix, new drama series)

Slaycation (WOW Presents Plus, Season 2)

December 15:

Creature Cases (Netflix, Season 6)

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special (Acorn TV, new drama miniseries)

December 16:

Culinary Class Wars (Netflix, Season 2)

Out of Bounds (Vice TV< new docuseries)

December 17:

Fallout (Prime Video, Season 2)

Golf Channel Games (Golf Channel/USA Network, live sports special)

December 18:

Emily in Paris (Netflix, Season 5)

December 19:

Born to Be Wild (Apple TV, new docuseries)

How to Ruin Love (Netflix, Season 2)

Mo’ Waffles (Tubi, new comedy series)

December 22:

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Hulu, Season 2)

Sicily Express (Netflix, new comedy series)

December 23:

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Netflix, Season 3)

December 24:

Made in Korea (Peacock, new drama series)

December 25:

Stranger Things (Netflix, Season 5B; final season)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale (AMC+, Season 2)

December 26:

Junk or Jackpot? (HGTV, new docuseries)

December 27:

The Copenhagen Test (Peacock, new drama series)

December 31:

Stranger Things (Netflix, Season 5C; final season)