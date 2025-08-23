‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: Updates on Production After On-Set Death

Image Credit: GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX

Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! The hit Netflix series is officially returning for season 5, and filming began earlier this summer on the next chapter of Emily Cooper’s adventures. Main cast members Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo and more are reprising their roles, but production paused in late August when Assistant Director Diego Borella suddenly died while working on set. Local Italian news outlets reported that he collapsed from a “sudden heart attack” while preparing to film a final scene at the Hotel Danieli in Venice, Italy.

Filming was briefly suspended following Borella’s tragic death, according to local Italian outlets. However, the cast and crew were seen resuming production just two days later.

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know so far about the upcoming season of Emily in Paris.

When Does Season 5 of Emily in Paris Come Out?

Netflix announced that season 5 of Emily in Paris will premiere on December 18, 2025.

After the success of Season 4, which ranked No. 1 on Netflix during its premiere, production for the upcoming season is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

Will Emily in Paris Take Place In Rome?

Season 5 officially began production in Rome this May, with filming continuing in Italy over the summer before the cast and crew return to Paris later in the season.

At the end of Season 4, Emily relocates to Rome to help open a new Agence Grateau office and spend time with her new love interest, Marcello (played by Eugenio Franceschini). Still, series creator Darren Star confirmed that the show’s title isn’t changing. “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome… It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris,” he told Tudum by Netflix.

Collins echoed the excitement during a Good Morning America interview on September 16, 2024, saying, “We got to explore Rome, and I’m really hoping that in season five, we get to explore more of Italy.” She added, “We had the best time. The whole cast felt a little bit like Emily did in season one, running around the city wide-eyed, with everything feeling so exciting.”

Emily in Paris Season 5 Cast

Season 5 of Emily in Paris will bring back many fan favorites, with a few notable changes. Collins returns as Emily Cooper, alongside Park (Mindy), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine), and Laviscount (Alfie).

Franceschini, who played Marcello in Season 4, has been promoted to a recurring role. Meanwhile, Camille Razat (Camille) will not return as a series regular, as her character’s storyline wrapped up in Season 4.