Ashley Park Returns to Work on ‘Emily in Paris’ After Being Hospitalized for Septic Shock

The actress was rushed to the hospital in December 2023 after what started out as a simple case of tonsillitis, which turned into septic shock. 

February 13, 2024 11:20AM EST
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 4: Ashley Park attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Ashley Park is back at work following her health scare. The 32-year-old Emily in Paris actress confirmed that she had returned to the set in a new Instagram post, which comes less than a month after she announced her prior hospitalization. “First day back to work. takin it slow, steady, and stylin’ in Mindy’s shoes again … #emilyinparis,” the Netflix star captioned her post. 

Just weeks prior, fans were heartbroken to see a photo of Ashley in a hospital bed, which she shared in a separate Instagram post that explained why she had been “absent.” 

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote in a lengthy caption. “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.” 

Septic Shock, per Cleveland Clinic, is the “last and most severe stage of sepsis” and is caused by the immune system having “an extreme reaction to an infection.” Furthermore, inflammation throughout the body occurs, which can also lead to low blood pressure. 

In her January 19 social media post, Ashley added that she had her Emily in Paris co-star and apparent boyfriend, Paul Forman, with her throughout the frightening ordeal. 

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this,” she continued. “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.” 

While she initially “hesitated to share what’s been happening” while still “in the throes of recovery,” the Mean Girls actress noted that she was “safely on the other side of the worst.” 

“And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support,” Ashley concluded in her caption. “Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).” 

Ashley’s friend and fellow Emily in Paris castmate Lily Collins penned an emotional comment under the post. “Love you sister,” Lily wrote. “And I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.” 

