Ashley Park’s Health: Everything to Know about the ‘Emily in Paris’ Star’s Battle With Septic Shock

Ashley Park, 32, is mostly known for her work in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, however, she’s recently become a fan-favorite in other projects. The 32-year-old starlet appeared in the Golden Globe-winning series, Beef, and also stars in the new Mean Girls film. Ashley has also appeared in Joy Ride, Only Murders in the Building, Girls5eva, and others.

Most recently, in January 2024, Ashley made headlines for her health battles rather than for her work. She took to Instagram on January 19 to share a scary health update with her fans and most recently shared an update on January 28. Amid Ashley’s latest news on her health recovery, below is everything to know about her septic shock scare and more.

Ashley Park’s Tonsillitis

In mid-January 2024, Ashley shared a series of hospital photos via Instagram to update her fans on a recent health scare. The brunette beauty revealed that she initially was diagnosed with tonsillitis over the holiday season before things took a dark turn. “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” she penned in the caption of the post. “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

Tonsillitis can occur when the tonsils become inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic. Additionally, some of the symptoms can include: “swollen tonsils, sore throat, difficulty swallowing and tender lymph nodes on the sides of the neck.” An infection can occur from a common virus, however, tonsillitis can also occur from a bacterial infections, per the same health organization.

Ashley Park’s Septic Shock Battle

As Ashley mentioned, her tonsillitis quickly turned into septic shock. The condition is considered to be the “most severe stage of sepsis,” per the Cleveland Clinic. Sepsis occurs when the immune system has an “extreme reaction” to an infection in the body. When someone goes into septic shock they can suffer from “dangerously low blood pressure,” per the same medical organization.

Despite the scare, Ashley reassured her followers that she had improved. “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” she explained in the post’s caption. When Ashley thanked her Emily in Paris co-star and what appeared to be her boyfriend, Paul Forman, she also revealed the ordeal she went through.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she wrote in the same post. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

How Is Ashley Park Doing Today?

Before she concluded the January 19 post, Ashley revealed why she chose to be open about her health battle. “I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” she said. “Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”

Most recently, Ashley shared a new carousel of photos to update her followers on her condition on January 28. In that post, she even included a photo with her co-star, Lily Collins. “I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery,” Ashley wrote in her latest caption.

She also went on to apologize for her lack of response to messages. “I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam,” she added.

Ashley also made sure to express her gratitude for her Netflix team as she continues to recover. “thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work… I couldn’t be more excited to join then all on set for Season 4,” she continued. “I promise i’m breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape. in the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles @lilyjcollins ;).”