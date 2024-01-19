‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Hospitalized After Going Into ‘Critical Septic Shock’ on Vacation

Ashley Park revealed that she was hospitalized after going into “critical septic shock” in a new Instagram post on Friday, January 19. The Emily in Paris star, 32, shared a lengthy post reflecting on how she was hospitalized at the end of 2023 while on vacation in December. She admitted that she was thankful to be on the mend after spending the first few weeks of 2024 in the hospital. “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” she began.

Ashley revealed that her condition began with her tonsils being inflamed, but it quickly progressed to something much more serious. “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” she said.

As she continued, she thanked her doctors and nurses, while also giving a special tribute to her Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman, who she appeared to confirm that she’s dating. Among her hospital pictures, she also included one of him kissing her forehead. “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she wrote. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Towards the end of her post, Ashley admitted that she was getting better and thanked fans for their support as her health improves. “I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” she wrote. “I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”

In the comments, tons of fellow stars and fans also shared their well wishes for Ashley. Paul wrote a simple message, simply calling her “My love.” Lily Collins also wrote an emotional note to her, saying that seeing the photos made her cry. “love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both,” she wrote.