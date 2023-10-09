Are They Making a New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie? What We Know After the Cast Reunited for a Secret Project

Image Credit: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Nearly 20 years after Mean Girls premiered, three original cast members were spotted working on a secret project together — and they were wearing pink! Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan were photographed in early October on the set of their project, so fans are dying to know if a new Mean Girls movie is in development.

Keep reading to find out whether a Mean Girls sequel with the original cast is in the works!

Are They Making a New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie?

Amanda and Lacey were both photographed wearing pink clothes, according to photos published by PEOPLE on October 6. The Mamma Mia actress was seen walking into a trailer while carrying a large black tote bag, wearing a form-fitting pink dress. As for Lacey, the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past star was spotted in a similar dress with a light pink coat. Lindsay, however, was dressed in black for the day.

The only one missing from The Plastics’ reunion was queen bee Rachel McAdams. Nevertheless, it appeared that the three actresses were having a great time together, as Lacey was seen driving a silver convertible that was reminiscent from the “Get in, loser, we’re going shopping” scene.

But the real cherry on top was the prop that Lindsay carried on set — a small pouch that read “Plastics Club Member EST. 2004. On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

Despite how the images may look, though, the outlet reported that Lacey, Lindsay and Amanda were filming on a Los Angeles football field. So, it’s likely that they were filming a Super Bowl commercial, as many actors have done in recent years with their famous projects. One of the most memorable Super Bowl ads was Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s Pop Corners commercial.

Nevertheless, the entire OG cast has publicly expressed their enthusiasm for a Mean Girls sequel. While speaking with David Spade in 2020, Lindsay noted, “I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long idea. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2 with the same cast, work with Tina [Fey] and the whole crew again and [director] Mark Waters, but that’s all in their hands, really.”

In a separate interview that year, Rachel said, “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!”

Two years later, Lindsay and Amanda confirmed that, at the time, there was not a Mean Girls sequel in production that matched their preferences. While discussing the topic together with Interview magazine, Amanda said, “I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway. Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?”

In response, Lindsay admitted, “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.’”

How Many ‘Mean Girls’ Projects Have Been Made?

Following the success of the timeless teen classic, Freeform released its made-for-television film Mean Girls 2 with a completely different cast, aside from Tim Meadows’ Principal Duvall making an appearance.

The 2004 film was then adapted into a musical theatrical production of the same name, which opened on Broadway in 2018. In 2020, a musical movie was announced to be in development.

In addition to the screen and stage adaptations, Mean Girls also left behind a legacy. Ariana Grande even revived the themes and characters in her “Thank U, Next” music video, in which she was dressed up as Rachel’s character, Regina George.