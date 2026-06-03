California Election Results: Updates on Primary Race for Governor, L.A. Mayor & More

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California voters headed to the polls Tuesday, June 2, in one of the most closely watched primary elections of 2026, with major races for governor, Los Angeles mayor, attorney general and congressional seats. As ballots are still counted across the state, several high-profile races are still undecided under California’s top-two primary system.

Mail-in voting remains widespread in California, which means that final results could take days or even weeks to finalize.

Below, get updates on the results of the California primary election of 2026.

Who Won the California Primary for Governor?

The California governor’s race is still too close to call as election officials tabulate ballots statewide. According to CNN‘s live election results, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Republican commentator Steve Hilton were the leading candidates in early returns. Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer was trailing the top two candidates as the ballot counting continued.

At the time of publication, Hilton is leading with 27.8 percent, and Becerra is up to 25.4 percent.

With Governor Gavin Newsom‘s term concluding, the open-seat race attracted a field of candidates from both political parties. Early results suggest Becerra and Hilton are in the strongest position to advance to November’s general election.

The gubernatorial race has been shaped by concerns over housing affordability, homelessness and public safety.

Who Won the Primary for L.A. Mayor?

Incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has secured a spot in the November runoff election, according to multiple reports. Early returns showed Bass leading the field with about one-third of the vote.

Meanwhile, reality television personality Spencer Pratt appeared to be on track for the second runoff position, but ballots are still being counted.

As Bass seeks a second term with L.A., Pratt has made headway with his story of losing his home to the Palisades Fire last year.

California House Districts Primary Election Results

Among the notable contests, state Senator Scott Wiener was leading in the House race to succeed retiring Representative Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, while a number of newly redrawn congressional districts produced competitive primary battles across the state.

California’s newly adopted congressional map has increased interest in several districts that could help determine the balance of power in Washington. Political analysts are closely watching a handful of competitive races where the top-two primary system could produce unexpected November matchups.

California Attorney General Primary Results

The race for California attorney general is also unfolding as ballots are counted. Incumbent Attorney General Rob Bonta is seeking another term. Republican Michael Gates and other candidates also competed for a place in the November election.

Election officials are still processing vote-by-mail and provisional ballots that could affect the final standings.