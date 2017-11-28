Kendall Jenner Suffers An Acne Breakout & Fans Love Her Even More For It

Even the world’s highest paid model suffers from a breakout every once in a while! Kendall Jenner recently had an acne outbreak and fans are so here for the model refusing to cover her blemishes with makeup.

Supermodels are known for looking flawless, but at the end of the day, they’re still people. And like most people, they sometimes deal with things that human bodies tend to do, like breakout. Kendall Jenner is the most recent beauty to be spotted with a few spots on her face, and you know what? That’s totally ok! And it looks like the 22-year-old thinks so too: she didn’t bother hiding her blemishes with makeup when she stepped out in Maimi on Nov. 27. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a black t-shirt and leggings as she took a phone call. It was basically how we look any time we go to the grocery store, which made the appearance just all that more relatable. Check out the photo below!

Kendall’s been open about her personal struggle with acne in the past. Back in 2015, she opened up about how she used to breakout as a teenager, and how she’s started to feel more comfortable in her skin. Based on the sans-makeup outing, it seems that she may have finally accomplished that — and fans are pretty impressed. “I didn’t know models weren’t allowed to have acne this is bullsh*t [Kendall] you are perfect just the way you are!! I love you,” wrote one fan on Twitter in support of the model. “If Kendall Jenner can be the highest paid model w/ visible pores, acne & acne scars, u can stop worrying abt it too,” wrote another.

That’s a pretty fair point considering Kendall just unseated Gisele Bundchen as the highest paid model in the world, according to Forbes‘ 2017 ranking. Kendall raked in a whopping $22 million this year, which beat out Gisele’s respectable $17.5 million payout. This is the first time in fifteen years that Gisele didn’t claim the top spot, so it’s beyond huge that the reality TV star managed to dethrone her. So next time you see a few black heads crop up on your nose, just remember it happens to the best of us — even the gorgeous supermodel who gets paid the most worldwide.

