Kylie Jenner Makes Kendall Call Her ‘Chef’ as They Make Pasta Alla Tequila in Hilarious Video

Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila brand teamed up with Rao’s Homemade to cook up a special pasta dish for tequila lovers! The 28-year-old also enlisted the help of her sister, Kylie Jenner, 26, to create a custom “Pasta Alla Tequila” dish in her latest cooking video. “She’s a way better cook than me so I figured I’d invite her,” Kendall gushed, to which Kylie replied, “This is the moment that we’ve all been waiting for!”

Kylie requested pasta alla vodka, however, her older sibling was quick to emphasize that she owns a tequila brand, not a vodka line. “This is a tequila household,” Kendall quipped in the February 13 video. “We need to make pasta alla tequila.” The two TV personalities began to get their dish started with custom 818 noodles, a jar of Rao’s, and of course, a bottle of Kendall’s tequila.

At one point in the clip, Kendall asked Kylie about a step, to which she replied, “I prefer chef.” Kendall took a page out of The Bear and accepted her sister’s request. “Sorry chef, yes chef,” she added with a laugh. The Kylie Cosmetics founder then poured some tequila into a measuring cup and when she overpoured, she took the opportunity to sip on the tequila. “Too much, so that means we need to take shot,” she said as she enjoyed the liquor. Kendall also enjoyed a bit of the tequila before they poured it into the saucepan. “Just a little sip,” she said.

In a press release, the Calvin Klein model explained her latest tricks in the kitchen. “I love swapping in 818 for other spirits when making cocktails, and we are always showing people how versatile tequila is, so we thought… why not try it in pasta?” Kendall said. This is not the first time that Kendall has brought in a family member to help promote 818, as she previously collaborated with her mom, Kris Jenner, for National Tequila Day in July 2023 (watch here).

The new recipe is a part of a new partnership with Rao’s Homemade. “We are excited to partner with Rao’s Homemade – a staple in my pantry, and the perfect match for 818 with their high-quality ingredients,” The Kardashians star added. “The recipe turned out delicious and you can really recognize the citrus and agave notes of the 818 Blanco in the final dish. I can’t wait for people to try this recipe for themselves.”

Soon after the cooking video with Kendall and Kylie landed on social media, many fans took to the comments to react. “Kylie has such mom vibes, i love her,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Tequila & pasta?! Say less.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but call the moment a “dream collab.” The 818 Tequila pasta-making kit includes a bottle of tequila blanco, 818-shaped pasta, Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce, a custom 818 kitchen towel, and one recipe card.