Kendall Jenner Dazzles In Leather Dress While Serving Cocktails At Upscale Vegas Hotspot: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 27, turned up the heat in a sexy brown leather dress by Dolce & Gabbana during her recent trip to the Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 9. The TV personality looked chic in the ensemble which she paired with a matching mini brown purse, and open toe high heel sandals. Of course, Kendall also had her 818 Tequila bottle in hand while visiting the lush hotel’s Casa Playa coastal Mexican restaurant.

The Kardashians star stopped by the hotel in Sin City to celebrate the Wynn’s recently expanded dining room and made sure to toast with a bottle of her own Eight Reserve by 818. During her night on the town, Kendall even jumped behind the bar to help Wynn Las Vegas master mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini in crafting refreshing cocktails. The 27-year-old model enjoyed the restaurant’s Obsidian Margaritas crafted using her 818 Tequila Reposado.

View Related Gallery Celebs With Their Own Alcohol Companies: Kendall Jenner & Other Stars In The Wine & Spirits Business Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila dropped a merch collection on 11/30 to help support sustainability efforts and nonprofit partner S.A.C.R.E.D. Instead of a traditional merch drop, 818 Tequila is continuing their mission of giving back to the planet with purchases helping to support 818 Tequila’s sustainability efforts and ongoing partnership with S.A.C.R.E.D., a US-based nonprofit that supports rural Mexican communities where heirloom agave spirits are made. About 818 Tequila’s Merch Drop: Giveback: Purchases will help support 818 Tequila’s sustainability efforts and partnership with nonprofit partner S.A.C.R.E.D. Items: The limited-edition collection includes 818 Tequila t-shirts, hats and socks along with season items including a puffer jacket, beanie, crewneck sweatshirt and sweatpants. Availability: Available until sold out. 30 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: Courtesy of 818 Tequila/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA812051_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Of course, Kendall paired her yummy drinks with a delicious meal created by Chef Sarah Thompson. HollywoodLife learned that the starlet enjoyed a variety of their coastal Mexican offerings including: Yellowfin Tuna Tartare, Queso Fundido, Branzino Zarandeado, Pork Belly Al Pastor, Corn Esquites, Churros and more from their expansive menu! Kendall was pictured toasting with Sarah, as the two sipped on a glass of Eight Reserve by 818 at the trendy restaurant.

818 Tequila is an ultra-premium Tequila brand that Kendall founded in 2021. The tequila is “produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery,” HL learned. Kris Jenner‘s daughter’s brand boasts 43 blind tasting awards across 12 major industry competitions and offers an ultra-premium Añejo Reserve, expanding 818’s portfolio into the “ultra-premium Tequila” category.

They use one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves to create the tequila and boast that it is “sustainably produced.” There are three variations for those 21+ to enjoy, including Blanco, Reposado and Añejo bottles. Kendall launched the Eight Reserve by 818 bottle in Sept. 2022. The Wynn Las Vegas took to their official Instagram account that night to share moments from Kendall’s visit and celebrate their expanded dining room.

Soon after they shared photos from Kendall’s night at the Wynn Las Vegas, many of her fans and the hotel’s admirers took to the comments to gush over her ensemble. “Kendall looks beautiful,” one fan swooned, while another added, “Real life princess.” Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but note how much they enjoyed the cocktails at Casa Playa. “The drinks here are amazing!”, the hotel visitor penned, while another chimed in with, “Best food in Vegas.”

More fans jumped in and agreed that the Wynn Las Vegas boasts mouth-watering food and drinks. One fan went as far as to mention how they are planning to make a trip out there in the coming months. “Never tried @drink818 but will take this opportunity when I visit in January sounds delicious right about now,” they penned. Later, Kendall stopped by the hotel’s lounge, Delilah, for a delicious cocktail (see photos here). She shared a photo of it via her Instagram Story and called it “the yummiest,” drink.