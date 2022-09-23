Kendall Jenner Stuns In Blinding White Strapless Dress For NYC Party: Photos

Kendall Jenner stepped out in the gorgeous number to celebrate the launch of her newest 818 Tequila product. See pics of the model here!

By:
September 23, 2022 3:14PM EDT
Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila party
Kendall Jenner looked stunning in white as she celebrated the New York City launch of her new tequila Eight Reserve by 818. The model enjoyed a night with friends at Little Sister Lounge in the Big Apple to toast the new ultra-premium Añejo Reserve from her award-winning 818 Tequila. Eight Reserve is now available in New York, California and Florida, with more roll outs to come in Nevada, Illinois and Texas next week. *MANDATORY BYLINE, MUST CREDIT: Sophie Sahara/Mega. 22 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner celebrates the New York City launch of her new tequila Eight Reserve by 818 at Little Sister Lounge. *MANDATORY BYLINE, MUST CREDIT: Sophie Sahara/Mega. Photo credit: Sophie Sahara/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA900734_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Sophie Sahara/Mega

Kendall Jenner lit up the night on Sept. 22 as she stepped out of her New York City hotel to head to her exclusive 818 Tequila party. The second youngest KarJenner sibling, 26, donned a strapless white dress by Rick Owens that hugged her tiny frame for the special event she hosted. The supermodel let the dress do the talking and wore only tiny earrings to accessorize, but added some sparkle with silver flip-flop style heels. Her black hair was straightened and tucked behind her ears, completing the simple yet stunning look.

Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila party
Kendall Jenner looked radiant as she stepped out for her Eight Reserve by 818 Tequila launch party on Sept. 22, 2022 (Photo: WavyPeter/SplashNews)

Kendall rented out the Little Sister Lounge in the Moxy East Village hotel for the launch of her new ultra-premium Añejo Reserve by 818. The supermodel enjoyed the night with friends, including Scott Disick and her friend Tyrell Hampton, according to a source for Page Six. “It was a good crowd, and everyone seemed to be having fun,” a “spy” also told the publication. Kendall appeared to be having fun as well, as she was “really sweet talking to people” throughout the night, per the source.

Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila party
Kendall Jenner threw a party in New York City to support her new tequila and handed out bottles of it to guests, according to the report (Photo: Sophie Sahara/Mega)

The source added, “The club was shut down, and it was packed. It was vibes. People were taking shots of 818, everyone was talking, and the music was good.” The insider also claimed the party lasted until after midnight and the music of choice was 2000s hip-hop throwbacks.

Kendall gave fans an inside look at her party via her Instagram Story, first taking a mirror selfie of herself in the beautiful dress and then showing 818 Tequila being poured into a glass with an ice cube in the shape of an eight. She also shared photos of a light-up tequila display being carried over to a table as well as an ice bucket filled with her products, including her nifty new bottle that takes the shape of an eight and looks like a piece of abstract art.

While Kendall did not post any photos from her party on her feed, she shared a series of promotional photos on Sept. 20 when the new reserve became available. “Elevate your bar. Eight Reserve by 818 is now rolling out across stores, bars and restaurants in NY, CA, and FL, and available to order online at eightreserve.com,” she wrote in one of her captions.

