‘The Bear’ Season 3 Updates: Premiere Date News & Everything We Know

FX’s The Bear cooked up one amazing second season. The hit series, available on Hulu, premiered all 10 episodes of season 2 in June 2023. Fans devoured the second season, which explored the lives of Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the rest of the crew in greater detail.

Immediately after binging season 2, fans started to wonder: is there going to be season 3 of The Bear? FX renewed the show for season 3 in November 2023 and filming got underway in early 2024. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait too long for season 3. Hollywood Life has all the latest on The Bear season 3.

Will There Be A Season 3 Of ‘The Bear?’

The Bear was renewed for season 3 in November, FX confirmed in a press release. The highly-anticipated second season just dropped on June 22, 2023, and became an instant hit. The show dominated Twitter trending topics from the moment it hit Hulu.

Given the critical and fan praise, The Bear became a huge success. The show’s second season earned a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Bear took home several 2023 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

‘The Bear’ Season 3 Cast

The Bear features an incredible ensemble cast — Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie, and Matty Matheson as Neil. The main cast is all headed back to the kitchen for season 3.

Season 2 included a number of amazing guest stars, including Carmy’s mom, Donna, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. Carmy, as well as Sugar, have a complicated with their mother, which became even more fractured after Mikey’s death. At the end of season 2, Donna shows up at The Bear’s Friends & Family night, but she decides to not go inside and support her kids. The Oscar winner opened up about the pivotal role in a heartfelt Instagram post following season 2’s debut.

“The secrets is out. We all have them. Every family. Every human being. The center of the brilliant masterpiece that is commonly referred to as @thebearfx is the story of a family secrets and the concentric circles of rage and trauma and grief and humor that revolve around, Carmen, Sugar, and Michael Berzatto,” she began.

Jamie Lee continued, “When I saw the first episode of the first show, last summer and Sugar asks Carmen if he had spoken to their mother, in that second I knew that I would play her. Don’t ask me how. I just knew. A year later, after the wild success of the brilliant 1st season, Chris Storer offered me the role of a lifetime. There’s not a person alive who won’t relate to what it feels like to be around someone like Donna Berzatto. I certainly have my own experiences. That’s what makes the show so magnificent. We can relate and commiserate and celebrate all of our communal survival in this thing called…. life. Thank you Chris @chrisstorer and the ENTIRE BEAR family of creative human beings and scene partners for allowing me in to let it rip!”

Will Poulter, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Colman, Joel McHale, and Molly Gordon were among the additional guest stars in season 2. Jon Bernthal returned as Carmy and Sugar’s late brother, Mikey, in the pivotal Christmas episode of season 2.

‘The Bear’ Season 3 Release Date

FX hasn’t announced a specific premiere date, but The Bear season 3 will air in summer 2023. FX chairman John Landgraf announced the premiere date news during the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour.

Landgraf said that he had “no doubt” that Hulu would continue its release strategy of dropping all episodes of the season at once. “It wasn’t lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing,” he said about the series. “So we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending.”

What Will ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Be About?

The Bear season 2 ended with a successful Friends & Family night ahead of the restaurant’s re-opening. The entire second season was spent transforming The Original Beef of Chicagoland into The Bear in just 12 weeks, and the crew had revelations in and out of the kitchen.

Season 2 left us with a number of threads that would make up a very interesting third season. Carmy, who got locked in the walk-in fridge for most of Friends & Family night, will have to deal with the fallout of his messy breakup with Claire, which culminated in a terrible fight with Richie. As Carmy was trapped, the team carried on without him, with Sydney leading the way.

Marcus asked Sydney out, and things got very awkward for them ahead of Friends & Family night. It’s clear that these two have chemistry, but will the work dynamic prevent them from going the romantic route? Marcus also missed a series of calls from his mother’s nurse, an ominous hint that could mean heartbreak for Marcus in season 3.

The Bear season 3 would likely be all about the restaurant’s actual opening and if it can stay afloat after so many drastic changes. Natalie is also going to be giving birth soon, so her absence could add stress on The Bear team.

“I think the thing to me that is interesting to explore is just like continuing the journey of aspiring for greatness,” Lionel Boyce told Deadline about his hopes for season 3. “It’s just a story of passion. All the writers do such a great job of arcing out specific stories for each character, so I’m excited to see where they’ll take it. But for me, I would love to explore that. This season was, to me, very much him just discovering there’s a path to greatness and seeing what it takes to get there. So I would like to see like him get one step closer to it and see what comes with that — the good and the bad.”

Co-showrunners Chris Storer and Joanna Calo revealed to Variety that they built season 2 as they were planning the first season. They have the entire series mapped out, but they didn’t say exactly how long they see the show going.