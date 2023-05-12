Jeremy Allen White’s Wife: All About Marriage To Addison Timlin After She Files For Divorce

Addison Timlin is an actress best known for her roles on Californication, Odd Thomas, and the 2014 remake of The Town That Dreaded Sundown.

Addison married Jeremy Allen White in 2019. She filed for divorce in 2023.

The couple has two daughters together.

Four months after Jeremy Allen White thanked his wife, Addison Timlin, in his Golden Globes acceptance speech, their love was apparently dead. Addison, 31, filed for divorce on Thursday (May 11), ending her nearly four-year marriage to Jeremy Allen, 32. TMZ was the first to report the news, and the publication says that it’s “unclear what led to the split,” especially since everything seemed to be going well at the start of the year.

When White won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series (for his role on The Bear), Jeremy made sure to thank his fellow nominees (“I am in awe of you. You’re all legends. It’s an honor just to have my name near yours”), his cast and crew (“if I’m good, it is because you are good so thank you, thank you so much”) and his wife. “I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done,” he said during the Jan. 10 ceremony, per PEOPLE.

Who Is Jeremy Allen’s Wife?

Jeremy Allen’s wife is Addison Timlin, an actress who “began her career with the 2000-01 National Tour of ‘Annie,'” according to her IMDB bio. Addison “performed every orphan role before taking over the role of Annie when she was nine years old. Her love of stage continued to several productions of ‘Annie’ including Papermill Playhouse and the Theater of The Stars Tour alongside John Schuck, before going on to Broadway as Baby Louise in ‘Gypsy’ with Bernadette Peters.

How Old Is Addison Timlin?

Addison was born on June 29, 1991. She will turn 32 in 2023

How Did Addison Timlin & Jeremy White Meet?

Addison and Jeremy first met a decade before they got married. The two were teens when they were filming 2008’s Afterschool, a drama about an “Internet-addicted prep-school student [that] captures on video camera the drug overdose of two girls.” (h/t Us Weekly.) Five years after that film, Addison hinted at her relationship when she tweeted, “I think I would spend my last day on this earth eating all of my favorite kinds of cereal with a cute boy on a comfy couch.”

“I’ve got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he’d be the guy,” she said in a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance.”

After Jeremy won his Golden Globe, Addison shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. “When we were 14 years old, and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you. When we’d run your lines for Shameless, I’d be so tickled knowing beforehand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set,” she wrote. “When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f***ing heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along.”

“What a privilege it’s been to know first,” she added. “I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time- watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension-hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too. Daddy winned another trophy winners cup. We’re so proud.”

When Did Jeremy and Addison Get Married?

The two were married in October 2019. It was a low-key wedding, with the ceremony taking place at a California courthouse. Addison shared a photo of her and Jeremy wearing matching denim jackets, the names “Buddy + Billie” written in the middle of hearts-with-arrows. “TIL” and “DEATH” were scribed across the back of Addison and Jeremy’s jackets, respectively.

What Has Addison Timlin Been In?

Addison’s highest-profile roles include the character of Sasha Bingham on 2011’s Californication, Rachel Lewis on 2013’s Zero Hour, and Martha Chandler on 2017’s StartUp. She also appeared in films Depraved, When I’m a Moth, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and the 2014 remake of The Town That Dreaded Sundown. The latter was produced by Ryan Murphy, who cast Addison in a 2022 episode of his series, American Horror Stories.

Do Addison and Jeremy Have Any Kids?

The now-former couple have two daughters together. Their first, Ezer, was born in 2018. Their second, Dolores, was born in 2020.

“I learn a lot from them,” he said of his family in an August 2022 interview with InStyle. “I feel like in a lot of ways, they’re teaching me all the time how to be better: how to be better to them; how to be better to my wife, my friends, my parents, my sister. I think I’ve been ready to domesticate for a long time, and I’m so happy to be in the house all the time with them.”