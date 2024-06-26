Jeremy Allen White Talks About His Daughters’ Reactions to Fans Calling Him ‘Chef’

Jeremy Allen White has become “chef” to many fans of The Bear as he becomes a growing fixture in pop culture. But to some, like his daughters, he is just dad.

On Tuesday, ahead of the premiere of the third season of the culinary dramedy series that releases today, the actor from Brooklyn spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his daughters’ reactions to fans who approach him in public and refer to him as “chef”: “It’s confusing and strange.”

One could understand the confusion, as White’s children, whom he shares with ex-wife Addison Timlin, are only 5 and 3 years old. The star welcomed his first daughter, Ezer Billie White, on Oct. 20, 2018. His second daughter, Dolores Wild White, joined the family on Dec. 12, 2020.

Even though The Iron Claw actor, 33, stated his daughters do “know the show,” the show might not be in their weekly rotation just yet. The actor admits that he does not have a certain age at which he will allow his daughters to watch more of the series. “I don’t know if we’re even ready to have that conversation,” he tells the outlet.

“Well, my oldest daughter, Ezzy, actually really enjoys the first two minutes of the pilot episode, where I get scared by a bear and then fall on my butt,” White jokes. “She asks me a lot to let her see it, but it’s all she has seen of the program.”

It must be difficult for actors with young children to not only gauge when they can introduce their work that is not necessarily kid-friendly but also when to show their kids that their parent is a star on people’s screens all over. However, White might not struggle with the latter.

Speaking to PEOPLE after taking home the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series at the 2023 SAG Awards, the star shared that his daughters will be keeping an eye on his prize at home.

The proud father noted that his statuette will live in his “child’s bedroom.” “They’ve started calling these daddy’s trophy winner cups and they really like them, so they can keep them for me,” he said of his daughters.