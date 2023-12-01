Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Dating? Updates After Speculation Swirled

Image Credit: Doug Krantz/BFA.com/Shutterstock / Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía have sparked speculation over their love lives. Fans of the Bear star and the singer-songwriter spotted the duo on multiple occasions. So, does this mean that they’re dating? To find out what Jeremy and Rosalía’s relationship status is, keep reading!

Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Dating?

In October, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi reported that a source claimed Jeremy and Rosalía were spotted on a movie and dinner date. The insider alleged that they noticed Jeremy at a Los Angeles screening of The Wild Things, where Rosalía was also allegedly seen applying a “full face of makeup” in the bathroom after the film concluded.

During DeuxMoi’s podcast, “Deux U,” a separate source claimed they saw the “Beso” artist and the Golden Globe Award winner enjoying dinner at the restaurant Little Dom’s in L.A.

In addition to their alleged outing together, fans also noticed that the pair currently follow each other on Instagram. Jeremy has even “liked” some of Rosalía’s posts from September through October.

One month later, Us Weekly reported that the pair were officially dating, with an insider telling the publication in November, “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

Who Has Jeremy Allen White Dated Before?

Speculation over Jeremy’s dating life comes amid his separation from estranged wife Addison Timlin. She filed for divorce from the Rental actor in May 2023 just months after he publicly thanked her in his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

It is still unclear why the estranged spouses are calling it quits on their marriage. However, they appear to be amicable exes nowadays. The former couple were photographed hugging at their daughter’s soccer practice in August 2023. Jeremy and Addison first met in 2013 on the set of their film Afterschool. They got married in 2019.

This past August, the Twelve actor was seen making out with model Ashley Moore. However, that fling seemingly fizzled out by the fall.

Before he fell in love with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Jeremy was in a relationship with actress Emma Greenwell from 2011 to 2014.

Does Jeremy Allen White Have Kids?

Jeremy and Addison share daughters Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild together.

Who Has Rosalia Dated in the Past?

Rosalía has kept most of her dating history on the down low. However, her most high-profile relationship reportedly came to an end this past July with ex Rauw Alejandro.

Rauw and Rosalía were together for three years and engaged for around four months until they called off their relationship.