Jeremy Allen White Kisses Ashley Moore Amid Split From Wife Addison Timlin: Photos

Jeremy Allen White, 32, seems to be romantically moving on after his split from wife Addison Timlin. The actor was photographed kissing and embracing model/actress Ashley Moore, 30, in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday. They looked absolutely smitten by one another as they also looked into each other’s eyes and enjoyed the sunny afternoon together.

Jeremy wore a tan and black patterned short-sleeved shirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and a beige baseball cap. Ashley looked athletic in a gray hoodie, black leggings, and white socks with sneakers. She also had her long curly hair down with sunglasses resting at the top of her head.

The seemingly new lovebirds were seen walking and stopping to sit and chat. They also appeared to enjoy to-go drinks in the area. It’s unclear how the potential new couple met, but Ashley, who can be seen in the photos below, has gained a pretty big following on Instagram, and is known to be a pretty successful model and influencer.

Before Jeremy was seen with Ashley, he and his ex Addison, who split in May, were seen spending time together last week, per TMZ. They seemingly met up to coparent their two daughters, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, at some type of soccer practice. The doting dad looked as happy as could be as he spent time with the kids, and even seemed to be on good terms with Addison, kissing her on the head, at one point.

Jeremy and Addison were married in 2019 after dating for a while. They first met as teens while filming 2008’s Afterschool, a drama about an “Internet-addicted prep-school student [that] captures on video camera the drug overdose of two girls.” They didn’t hint at a relationship together until five years later, when Addison talked openly about her feelings. “I’ve got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he’d be the guy,” she said in a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance.”