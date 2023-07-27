Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Show Off Their Muscles In New ‘Iron Claw’ Movie Photo

Today just got a little bit brighter thanks to Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White‘s muscles. The handsome actors showed off their chiseled biceps while wearing tank tops in a brand new promo shot released on Thursday, July 27 for their upcoming film, The Iron Claw. As seen below, Zac, 35, and Jeremy, 32, sat on a white fence in the photo, while their co-stars, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons, stood against the fence. Zac showed some brotherly love by placing his arm around Harris, while Jeremy wrapped his arm around Stanley’s neck.

The foursome stars in the Sean Durkin-directed film, which is based on the true story of the Von Erich family. The famous family of professional wrestlers were on top of the world in the early 1980s but got hit with one tragedy after the next. It was announced on Thursday that The Iron Claw will debut for Christmastime.

Jeremy previously revealed he planned to gain 40 lbs. of muscle mass for the role. He’s been the talk of the town as of late for his lead role in The Bear, in which he plays the show’s protagonist, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a hunky chef. He also made headlines in mid-July for shirtless post-workout photos of him that were taken in Los Angeles. Check out one of the steamy pics of him below.

Meanwhile, Zac notably bulked up for his role in 2017’s Baywatch film. And although his arms are certainly looking in tip-top shape for The Iron Claw, he likely did not go as hard in the gym for the film. He previously admitted that after Baywatch, he “fell into a pretty bad depression” and developed insomnia once his intense training ended. “That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable,” he explained to Men’s Health in 2022. “There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

He shared the same sentiment while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. “That’s too big,” he said. “For guys, that’s unrealistic. I’m telling you. I got very big and buff for that movie, but I don’t want people to think that’s the best way to be. … I don’t want to glamorize this.”