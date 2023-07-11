Zac Efron Goes Shirtless & Relives His ‘Baywatch’ Days During Lavish Yacht Vacation In St. Tropez

Zac Efron is having a blast on vacation! The Greatest Showman actor, 35, relaxed on a yacht in St. Tropez on Sunday, July 9. Zac’s time on the boat harkened back to his time starring in 2017’s Baywatch, and he looked fantastic as he enjoyed his vacay!

In one photo, Zac went shirtless, wearing only a pair of gray swim trunks with a couple of simple designs on them. He showed off his chiseled chest and muscular arms in the photo, as he looked down on the water from the boat’s deck. He also sported a pair of sunglasses with yellow reflective lenses. Aside from soaking in sun on the deck, he also was spotted going jetskiing, as he rocked a black lifejacket, via People.

Zac’s shredded appearance was very similar to his look when he starred in Baywatch as the hunky lifeguard Matt Brody, but it was also fitting for his upcoming movie The Iron Claw. The new biopic features him playing Kevin Von Erich of the famed wrestling Von Erich family. He stars alongside The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White and Lily James. A date hasn’t been released for the movie yet, but it’s expected to his theaters before the end of 2023.

Zac opened up about his fitness routine, and how he achieved his ripped look for Baywatch in an October 2022 interview with Men’s Health. “That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d,” he told the outlet. “And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

Besides his recent vacation in St. Tropez, Zac has already had tons of fun this summer. He shared a sweet photo of himself bonding with his younger brother Henry and sister Olivia at a carnival at the end of June. The 17 Again star held both of the kids while at the fun family outing and simply captioned the post by saying “Showtime.”