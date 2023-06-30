Zac Efron Carries His Little Sister & Brother As They Bond At Carnival In Rare Photo

Having starred in The Greatest Showman, Zac Efron knows what happens under the Bigtop, so he made sure to catch the circus when it rolled into town on Jun. 29. He also made sure to take his three-year-old sister, Olivia, and his youngest brother, Henry. “Showtime,” Zac, 35, captioned the photo of him holding Olivia in one arm and Henry in the other.

Zac shared a scene from inside the circus on his Instagram Story. As the acrobats performed a gravity-defying stunt, Zac, Olivia, and Henry watched the show alongside David Efron, the trio’s father. All of them applauded the performers once the stunt was done.

Zac – who also has a brother named Dylan Efron – has kept this side of his personal life out of the spotlight. His parents divorced in 2016, per Us Weekly, and Zac’s father remarried shortly afterward. Though Olivia and Henry are Zac’s half-siblings, the High School Musical alum has treated them no differently than if they were his own flesh and blood. When Olivia turned three in December 2022, Zac shared photos of them cuddling up together. “Happy bday, lil sis,” he captioned the post. And, in February, he shared a photo of Olivia, calling her his “valentine.”

At the start of the year, Zac made headlines for a different kind of family – he and Nicole Kidman shared a steamy moment of PDA in the preview for Netflix’s upcoming 2023 film lineup. Zac and Nicole, 55, who starred opposite each other in 2012’s The Paperboy, make out in the first glimpse of A Family Affair. This Netflix original movie hits the streaming platform in November.

“Ever walk in on a relative in an intimate moment, and you really wish you hadn’t? Yeah, imagine that it’s your mother (Nicole Kidman)… with your former boss (Zac Efron). That’s precisely Joey King’s reality in A Family Affair, directed by Richard LaGravenese (Beautiful Creatures, P.S., I Love You),” reads the official synopsis, adding – “A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.”

The movie is set for a premiere on Thanksgiving, a perfect time for families to get together and be awkward around each other.