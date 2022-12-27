Zac Efron Cuddles Up To His Younger Sister Olivia In Rare Photos For Her 3rd Birthday

Big brother duty! Zac Efron helped celebrate his little sister’s third birthday over the holidays. The 35-year-old shared precious photos of his little sister Olivia in his arms. In one photo, Zac sweetly kisses the top of his sister’s head as she hugs him. “Happy bday lil sis,” he wrote on Instagram.

Zac’s younger brother, Dylan, also commented on Zac’s post, “I think we spoiled her.” Clearly, the Efrons had a great Christmas and love their baby sister! The Greatest Showman star first posted a photo of his little sister back in 2021. “My sister Olivia, little heartbreaker,” he captioned a sweet Instagram photo of himself with Olivia.

Zac is clearly great with kids, so is he looking to become a father anytime soon? “Oof,” Zac told Ellen DeGeneres in May 2022 while promoting his movie Firestarter. “It’s, ah, you know what? I think that was a healthy dose to put me off it for as long as necessary. I have a little bit more growing to do, probably.”

Zac’s mom was in the audience at the time. The High School Musical alum added that he has a “healthy respect for parents, very grateful for them all.” He went on to say, “I love you so much, mom.”

The actor is spending his downtime with his family after a hectic schedule. He recently wrapped filming the wrestling drama The Iron Claw. Zac plays wrestler Kevin Von Erich, and he got absolutely shredded for the role. His co-stars include The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White and Triangle of Sadness breakout Harris Dickinson.

He has also finished filming a Netflix rom-com with Nicole Kidman and Joey King. This marked a reunion for Nicole and Zac, who worked together in the 2012 film The Paperboy.

After the holidays, Zac will be gearing up for more filming. He’s teaming with John Cena for the comedy Ricky Stanicky and also has the Disney+ remake Three Men and a Baby, which was announced way back i 2020.