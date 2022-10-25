Zac Efron Looks Insanely Buff While Training For ‘The Iron Claw’: Photo

Zac Efron has, literally, perfected perfection! On Oct. 24, Complex Pop Culture posted a photo of Zac, 35, on their social media accounts, looking more muscular and ripped than ever before. In the photo, Zac — who is training for his new role as German wrestler Fritz Von Erich in Sean Durkin‘s upcoming film, The Iron Claw — looked super fit. Wearing only black mesh gym shorts and white workout wristbands, the actor smirked in the photo while flaunting his chiseled and tanned buff body.

The post generated a ton of comments from fans who seemed to unanimously approve of Zac’s latest project. Instagram user @aiadriano wrote in the comments, “You can’t tell me this isn’t a thirst trap we just posted.” Another fan, @count_brockula_ commented on the fact that Zac must always be working out to look that good, writing, “I mean, he’s almost there at any given time.” So, what is the role that has Zac looking so stacked?

According to an article in Nylon, The Iron Claw is “based on the almost-mythic story of a legendary family of wrestlers who adopt the ‘Von Erich’ surname after patriarch Fritz starts using it for his German Nazi in-ring villain persona. It follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day. We can expect the project to hit the big points: namely, the alleged ‘family curse,’ which resulted in four of the Von Erich children dying before they were 25 (with the youngest only six when he drowned in a puddle) and one dying at 33. (Three of these deaths were by suicide.)”

As HollywoodLife recently reported, Zac openly revealed that he had to undergo plastic surgery after slipping on a wet floor while running through his house in socks in 2013. He told Entertainment Tonight that he smacked his chin against the granite corner of a fountain and, when he regained consciousness, his chin bone was broken and hanging off of his face. He addressed his altered appearance in a recent issue of Men’s Health, which was published on Sept. 7, 2022. He said that the masseter muscles, which are used for chewing, generally work with the other muscles in your face “like a symphony.” In his case, however, that did not happen in his long-term recovery from the broken jaw.