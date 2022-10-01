Zac Efron Says Marvel ‘Could Have Called’ After Rumor About Casting ‘Someone Like Him’

Zac Efron definitely doesn’t want to miss out on a chance for a Marvel Cinematic Universe paycheck! The High School Musical vet stopped by the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (September 30) and revealed he is ready to sign up for a superhero role. After Jimmy told Zac that there were casting rumors about the movie company looking for a Zac Efron-type star, the actor coyly replied, “Really? They could just call me.”

Back in September 2019, Geeks WorldWide reported that Marvel was “searching for a Jewish ‘Zac Efron-type’ who is preferably of Israeli descent” to play the comic book character Moon Knight. The outlet also said Zac was Marvel’s top choice for Ikaris in “The Eternals.” As fans know, Moon Knight went to Oscar Isaac and Ikaris to Game of Thrones’ star Richard Madden.

During the interview, Jimmy also brought up the rumor that Zac was in the running to take over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman. “I think Hugh’s still doing that pretty well, I got to give it to him,” Zac replied, before acknowledging he had a chance to discuss it with Hugh while they worked together on The Greatest Showman. “I guess I had my foot in the door on that one, I should go talk to him.”

Despite Zac not appearing in any of the MCU movies, nor being announced for any future endeavors yet, fans can’t stop speculating on him joining other A-listers like Chris Pratt, Robert Downey Jr. and Natalie Portman in the fantasy films. While there is always a whisper of Zac being sent a script, more recently, the idea of him as Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. has been making the rumor rounds.

Only time will tell if Zac gets a chance to lace up in latex, a cape and boots as a Marvel superhero. In the meantime, the matinee idol will be preparing for his upcoming reboot of the classic comedy Three Men and a Baby.