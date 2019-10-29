Zac Efron Goes Shirtless & Poses In A Steamy Sauna For Hot New Pic

Zac Efron took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of himself posing shirtless while sitting in the middle of a steamy sauna and it quickly got the attention of his followers!

Zac Efron, 32, was looking mighty fine when he posed for a photo that he posted to Instagram on Oct. 28! The good looking actor, who is currently sporting blonde locks, sat in a steamy sauna with one leg up in the pic and showed off his muscular body by going shirtless and wearing nothing but white shorts. The hunk used his caption for the eye-catching post to promote the sauna company he used. “♨️ 🙏 @clearlightsaunas100,” it read.

Shortly after the High School Musical star shared the sexy snapshot, fans quickly expressed their love of it in the comments section and also commented on his great body. “that’s a tree I’d love to climb,” one cheeky comment read. “Handsome,” read another. “So hot!” read a third, while others posted numerous heart-eyed emojis.

Zac’s new photo is not the only one that’s gotten attention this year. The talented star is known for having an incredibly fit body due to his strict workout routines, and he often posts pics and videos that feature his physique on social media, including some of him just posing and others of him actually getting busy in a gym. His Feb. post that showed him posing shirtless with his brother, Dylan Efron, under a waterfall got just as much attention as his latest pic and had fans in awe over how in shape Zac is.

We look forward to seeing more sizzling pics of Zac on social media in the future. He sure knows how to make his fans swoon every time and we’re not complaining!