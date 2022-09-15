Zac Efron didn’t really pay attention to the rumors that he supposedly underwent plastic surgery for his jaw until “my mom told me,” he said when talking with Entertainment Tonight about his movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. “I never really read the internet, so – I don’t care,” said Zac, 34, but when he noticed the “direction” that the rumors were going, he had to speak up. The film’s director, Peter Farrelly, joked about how if Zac “were going to get plastic surgery, he wouldn’t get that.” From there, Zac said, “Yeah, it was funny. It sucked. I almost died, but we’re good.” ‘

In addition to this, Zac spoke about the accident in the cover story for Men’s Health’s Oct. 2022 issue. Zach had been running through his house in socks, slipped on the wet floor, and smacked his chin against the granite corner of a fountain. Zac recalled that when he regained consciousness, his chin bone was hanging off his face. He underwent surgery, and things seemed okay until April 2021, when he appeared in a video with Bill Nye to promote an Earth Day special.

Suddenly, rumors began about possible plastic surgery, but Zac spoke about it to Men’s Health, saying that the masseter muscles thause for chewing work together with the other muscles of the face “like a symphony.” While injured, the muscles inside his face and jaw had to compensate. While in Australia, he took time off from the physical therapy her does to mediate the injury. “The masseters just grew,” he said. “They just got really, really big.”

Usually, Zac would have shrugged off any talk about it, but his mother called him to ask about the potential plastic surgery. “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” he told Men’s Health, “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

During that chat with Men’s Health, Zac also said that the training he underwent to get the beach bod for the Baywatch movie did more harm than good. “That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable,” he said. “There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

“I started to develop insomnia,” he added, “and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.”