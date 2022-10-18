Zac Efron’s Brother: Everything To Know About His Bro Dylan

Zac Efron is best known for his roles as Troy Bolton from High School Musical, his take on Ted Bundy in 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and his Netflix series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Yet, for two people – his younger-half sister Olivia and his brother, Dylan Efron – he’s known as “big bro.” Zac and Dylan have the same parents – father David Efron and mother Starla Baskett – whereas the much younger Olivia is David’s daughter from a second marriage.

Like Zac, Dylan is into fitness, having fun, and seeing what the entire world has to offer. It may be a while before Olivia (born on Dec. 26, 2019) is old enough to join her brothers on their adventures; in the meantime, get to know more about Zac’s little bro.

Dylan Efron Is Zac Efron’s Younger Brother

Zac Efron was born on Oct. 18, 1987. His younger brother was born on Feb. 7, 1992, according to the post that Zac posted on Feb. 7, 2022. “HBD lil bro! 30 years, and we’re still up to the same $&!+,” Zac captioned an Instagram gallery celebrating his brother’s birthday. The gallery featured photos and videos of Zac and Dylan hanging out on a hilltop with a bison (one who didn’t seem too pleased that the Efron brothers were near, and came close to charging at them.) The rest of the birthday gallery included golfing and lounging.

“Spent the weekend in Catalina w the fam | thanks for all the bday wishes—makin’ me feel all special,” Dylan captioned his own IG gallery posted on his birthday. He shared a video of him and Zac diving into the ocean, taking a golf swing, and chilling with his dog.

Dylan Efron Is A Filmmaker & Scriptwriter

Like Zac, Dylan has gone into the entertainment business. He’s a scriptwriter – he sold one to the Lifetime Channel – but he’s best known for his YouTube channel, where he travels the world. His “Flow State with Dylan Efron” showcases the “Connection Through Adventure” mantra he posted to his channel’s header image.

Dylan Reportedly Dated Vanessa Hudgens’ Younger Sister

In an eerie coincidence, Dylan used to date Stella Hudgens, the younger sister of Vanessa Hudgens (who was romantically linked to Zac during their High School Music days), according to The Things. After that relationship ended, Dylan was romantically involved with a woman named Courtney King.

Dylan Efron Loves The Outdoors

Dylan graduated from California Polytechnic State University with a background in film production, according to his profileinn Whalebone magazine. After school, he landed a job as a production coordinator at a major Hollywood-based entertainment studio, per lululemon’s spotlight on him. “I think being indoors while the sun was out really wore on me,” he told Whalebone. He would turn to triathlons and Ironman races to get his endorphins rushing, running, biking, and training while the sun was out.

“To go to the next level of Ironman… it was so much work to shave 10 seconds off my mile. It wasn’t fun anymore,” he told lululemon, adding “you’re always at risk for injury. It’s one wrong step, and you’re injured because you’re so run down. I was always trying to label myself or fit myself in a box. [I thought] maybe once I became a professional triathlet,e that would be my thing, or once I became a scriptwriter—I’ll be a scriptwriter. I became risk-averse… I was distancing myself from that kid [I was] who always was willing to get hurt and get back up again.”

He Loves The Ocean

After leaving his desk job and embracing the outdoors, Dylan found happiness. And that means diving in headfirst. “I was raised near the ocean and love those foggy mornings and coastal breeze,” he told Whalebone. “Seeing the ocean just gives me that feeling of home. And the ability to jump in for a cold plunge. If I’m having a slow day or working behind the computer, running down to jump in the ocean for 10 minutes immediately turns my day around and recharges me.”

He Focuses On His Mental & Physical Health

“When I was in Australia quarantining for Down to Earth for 15 days, I was tracking each day, trying to keep a note of how I was doing mentally,” he told Whalebone. “And I remember, in the beginning, I just wanted to get outside. I was looking at the river, and I wanted to jump in as soon as I could. I just couldn’t wait to get out there. And then two weeks go by, and I remember having this feeling that it was safe in here and it was scary out there. There are cars honking and there are a lot of things that I can’t control. And that was a really scary thought: that I had become used to my small apartment, and this was okay with me.”

“I think as a species, we love comfort and we’ll take it when we have it,” he added. “I think that was a big moment for me where I decided I want my normal, my comfort, to be outdoors so that I don’t get used to this, life behind a computer screen inside a small house.”