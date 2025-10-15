Dylan Efron’s Siblings: Meet His Brothers Zac & Henry & Sister Olivia

Image Credit: Disney

Zac Efron cemented himself as a forever heartthrob through films such as High School Musical and The Greatest Showman, and his brother Dylan Efron has gradually made his way into fans’ hearts as well! The TV personality, who won season 3 of The Traitors, is competing on Dancing With the Stars in its 34th season. And he brought out that iconic Efron family charm by dancing with his and Zac’s little sister, Olivia, during week 5.

Get to know the entire Efron family below, from Zac and Dylan’s brother, Henry, and their little sis, Olivia.

Zac Efron

Dylan’s big bro, Zac, needs no introduction. The actor became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars thanks to his Disney Channel days, followed by multiple successful films. He and Dylan are the children of Starla Baskett and David Efron, who divorced in 2016.

During a 2021 interview with BroBible, Dylan revealed that he and Zac “were always fighting with each other” when they were children, and he noted they’re “so different.”

“[T]hen, once I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles,” Dylan explained. “He really became that older brother, and that’s when I would say we grew closer than ever. Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much.”

Olivia Efron

Olivia is the only girl in the Efron family. Born to David and his new wife in December 2019, the toddler has appeared on both her older brothers’ Instagram accounts. Zac and Dylan even have a comical rivalry over which sibling Olivia prefers to hang out with.

In October 2025, Dylan brought Olivia onto the DWTS dance floor to perform with him for the show’s “Dedication Night.”

“Please welcome the newest member of Team DaDy, my lil sister, Olivia,” Dylan captioned an Instagram post. “She’s quickly become 2nd best dancer on the team and by far the cutest.”

Henry Efron

Henry is the youngest Efron family member. His birth date is still unclear, but both Dylan and Zac have made the time to hang out with their baby brother over the past few years, as seen on their respective social media accounts.