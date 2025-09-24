‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Eliminations: Who Went Home in Week 2?

Image Credit: Disney

Fans can watch DWTS on ABC every week on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. For those without cable, they can stream the show live on Disney+. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

Maksim Chmerkovskiy told Daily Mail that his sister-in-law Jenna Johnson was struggling with her partner, Cory Feldman, before they were eliminated.

“Obviously, Jenna has a bit of an uphill climb with Corey, which is easy for everybody to say from [outside], but I know that she’s having a much more difficult time with this entire thing and to the point that it is really difficult for her,” Maksim said. “Don’t forget this production is not just about you and your partner dancing, it’s about this massive behemoth of everything that’s happening — the amount of people that you have to deal with, the amount of interviews, and this is all between your rehearsal time and your therapy, and you are trying to lick your wounds and all that stuff.”