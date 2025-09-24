How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’: How to Keep Fav Celebs on ‘DWTS’

Image Credit: Disney

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars is in full swing, and fans are already glued to the ballroom drama. The hit competition series returned in September 2025 with a brand-new cast of celebrities, stunning routines, and plenty of surprises.

From where to watch the show live to how to stream episodes, who’s been eliminated, and how you can vote for your favorite contestants, here’s everything you need to know to keep up with DWTS this season.

Where Can You Watch Dancing With the Stars Live?

Dancing With the Stars airs live on ABC every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Is Dancing With the Stars Available to Stream?

Yes. In addition to its ABC broadcast, the ballroom competition streams live and on-demand on Disney+. Episodes are also available the following day on Hulu, making it easy for fans to catch up if they missed the live show.

Who Has Been Eliminated From Dancing With the Stars Season 34 So Far?

No one was eliminated during the premiere episode of Season 34. However, Week 2’s One-Hit Wonders Night brought the season’s first eliminations. Former NBA star Baron Davis and his pro partner Britt Stewart exited the competition after their samba, while actor Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson were also eliminated following their cha-cha.

“I feel really terrible because she deserved better,” Feldman said after being eliminated. “She deserves to be the champ every year in my book.”

As of now, the remaining contestants include Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy, Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov, Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach, Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten, Hilaria Baldwin & Gleb Savchenko, Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik, Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa, Lauren Jauregui & Brandon Armstrong, Robert Irwin & Witney Carson, Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold, and Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas.

How Can You Vote for Dancing With the Stars Contestants?

Voting opens when the live show begins at 8 p.m. ET and closes after the final dance of the night. Fans can cast their votes online at dwtsvote.abc.com by logging in with an ABC account, or by sending an SMS with the contestant’s name to 21523.

Each method allows up to 10 votes per contestant per week, meaning fans can support their favorites with up to 20 votes total by using both online and text options.