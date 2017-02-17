Robert Irwin: 5 Things To Know About The Crocodile Hunter’s Son

REX/Shutterstock

Robert Irwin is following in his famous father’s footsteps! The Crocodile Hunter’s son made his debut on U.S. TV screens Feb. 16, busting out with a near-zoo’s worth of animals on ‘The Tonight Show.’ Here’s 5 things to know about the Aussie teen!

1. He’s a chip off the animal loving block

Robert Irwin may only be 13-years old, but he’s already firmly set on his career path. The teen is following in the footsteps of his late father, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, and dedicating his life to animal conservation, as a fully fledged Wildlife Warrior. Robert, along with his big sister, Bindi Irwin, is a TV regular back home in his native Australia, hosting a variety of different animal-themed shows, in addition to his own show, Robert’s Real Life Adventures, which airs on the Zoo TV channel. Oh, and he’s even made it to the big screen! Robert made his film debut at the tender age of 6 — starring in the 2010 movie, Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove.

2. A little more animal, a little less reptile

Unlike his famous father and sis, Robert isn’t the biggest fan when it comes to reptiles. Even though he regularly takes part in the annual Australia Zoo crocodile research program — which involves heading into the Queensland Bush to catch and tag crocs before releasing them back into the wild — the teen actually prefers the cute and cuddly of the four legged species, over the scaly and reptilian. Robert is a huge fan of koalas and dingos in addition to your regular, run-of-the-mill dogs and cats.

3. He’s a published author

Yep, he may only be 13, but Robert is already a successful author! And, in typical overachiever Irwin fashion, he hasn’t just got one book to his name, he’s got a whole series! Robert co-created the hugely popular Robert Irwin: Dinosaur Hunter series, and even drew all the illustrations himself!

4. He’s racked-up more air miles than your regular teen

Not surprisingly, given his parentage and chosen career, Robert travels a lot. Like, all over the world. He’s a regular at special events like the Emmys, and the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, in addition to regular jetting off to exotic locales around the world to further explore environments and wildlife. The teen has already visited Asia and Africa, in addition to the USA and Europe.

5. He’s not just about the animals

In his spare time, Robert is just like any other teenager. He loves to head out into the Australian outback for some hiking and hunting — and especially enjoys catching lizards and skinks. He also enjoys swimming, mountain biking, palaeontology and photography.

