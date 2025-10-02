‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Cast Feuds: Is There Behind-the-Scenes Drama?

Image Credit: Disney

There’s no murder on the dance floor, but there’s reportedly drama. Multiple outlets have reported tension between the season 34 contestants and dance partners of Dancing With the Stars, and some online users claimed they’ve caught glimpses of it.

After the season kicked off in September 2025, a source told Daily Mail that season 34 has already “been a hard season for everyone, really. It’s not as joyful as other seasons.”

So, what’s going on between the current DWTS cast members? Hollywood Life breaks it all down below.

What’s Going on Between the DWTS Season 34 Cast?

According to Daily Mail‘s source, “There’s no magic this year, and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why. We’ve had contestants before who are weird or who don’t try, or are controversial — that’s nothing new. But somehow, this mix isn’t working.”

Meanwhile, The Sun had a similar report. A production insider told the outlet there’s been “animosity” behind the scenes and that “tensions have been at an all-time high” since the beginning of season 34.

What’s Happening Between Val Chmerkovskiy & Alix Earle?

Val Chmerkovskiy and Alix Earle have not made any tension obvious, but Daily Mail reported that the pro dancer would have preferred a different partner.

“Danielle Fishel or Elaine Hendrix may not ultimately win, but they are having fun, and their partners are having fun with them,” an insider told the outlet. “And the pros always feel like those contestants are desirable. Danielle is likely the one who will go that far. And Val would have loved to be partnered with her.”

The source further claimed that Val and fellow dance pro Jenna Johnson “realize that, yes, not everyone gets an Olympic gymnast or skater, but it’s demoralizing when you get someone who isn’t going to try. So, they’re trying not to be poor sports, but this season has left a stain on them both.”

What Happened Between Corey Feldman & Jenna Johnson?

Multiple outlets reported that Corey Feldman was difficult for Jenna to work with. An insider told The Sun that he was “furious after the results were read” when he was eliminated.

“He felt completely let down by the whole experience and felt the producers overpromised things to him and didn’t hold up their end of the bargain,” the source said, adding that Corey allegedly “stormed off the set by himself and wouldn’t talk to anyone for awhile.”

However, the source stressed that Corey was “not mad at all at Jenna. He loved her even though she was frustrated with him. He feels let down by producers and the overall experience.”

What’s Going on Between Gleb Savchenko & Hilaria Baldwin?

There might be trouble on the dance floor between Gleb Savchenko and Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin‘s wife, but not because of any drama between them. Per Daily Mail, Gleb noticed that the public isn’t interested in Hilaria, which could result in them losing.

“After last week’s votes, it was shocking for him to learn that [Hilaria is] not everyone’s favorite,” a source told the outlet. “It just shows that it really doesn’t matter how good of a dancer you are — it’s all about the viewers’ votes. They decide who’s staying and who’s going home.”

Hilaria has also frustrated producers with her “difficult” behavior, according to The Sun.