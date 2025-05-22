‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Cast: See Celebrity Contestants

Image Credit: Disney

Dancing with the Stars is twirling back onto our screens for its 34th season this fall!

The long-running series will once again be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, with Julianne Hough returning as co-host. At the judges’ table, fans can expect to see familiar faces: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all set to return.

“Every season brings a new level of energy, emotion, and storytelling,” Hough said in a recent interview. “We can’t wait to share this next chapter with the fans.”

With excitement building, here’s what to know so far, like when the new season premieres, how to stream it, and what you can expect from the upcoming lineup.

When Does Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Premiere?

ABC has officially renewed Dancing with the Stars for its 34th season, set to premiere in Fall 2025. While an exact date hasn’t been announced, the show traditionally kicks off in mid to late September.

Who Is in the DWTS Season 34 Cast?

The first celebrity contestant confirmed for Season 34 is Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin. Robert, a 21-year-old wildlife conservationist and TV personality, expressed his excitement about joining the show, following in the footsteps of his sister Bindi Irwin, who won Season 21 with her dance partner, Derek Hough.

It’s official, I’m heading to Hollywood for Dancing With The Stars Season 34 🎉 This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016. I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful 🙌🏼 📷… pic.twitter.com/eE06ijlDSB — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) April 23, 2025

“Her brother is equally as awesome as she is!” Hough said about the new contestant while speaking to Us Weekly in September 2015. “I saw him, and he was like, ‘Oh my gosh I’m so proud of Bindi! She’s so amazing!’ I’m like, ‘Y’all are like the coolest human beings and I’m so thankful you’re in my life right now!’”

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, Good Morning America revealed another celebrity joining the Dancing With the Stars season 34 cast, influencer Alix Earle. During the morning show interview, she shared, “I mean, I’ve always been a fan of Dancing With the Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma … I was so in love with dance. When this opportunity came to me, it was like, ‘What can I do next? Where can I take this?’ I mean, I’m ready to challenge myself, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. It was a very obvious answer to say yes.”

The full cast of celebrities and professional dancers will be announced closer to the premiere date.

How to Stream Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Season 34 will air live on ABC and stream simultaneously on Disney+. Episodes will also be available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

Who Won Dancing With the Stars Season 33?

Charity Lawson, known for her time on The Bachelorette, took home the mirrorball trophy in Season 33 alongside pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.