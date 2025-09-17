Who Is Jen Affleck? 5 Things About the ‘Mormon Wives’ & ‘DWTS’ Season 34 Star

Image Credit: Disney

Jen Affleck has quickly become a breakout name in reality TV, thanks to her appearances on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Now, she’s stepping into an even bigger spotlight as one of the celebrities competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, which premiered on September 16, 2025.

She Is a MomTok Star Turned Reality TV Personality

Jen first caught attention on TikTok with her #MomTok videos, where she opened up about motherhood, marriage, and everyday life in a candid and relatable way. Her growing online following eventually led to a spot on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which gave audiences a closer look at her world and her community.

How Old Is Jen Affleck?

Jen was born on May 29, 1999, which makes her 26 years old.

She Is Married to Zac Affleck and Has Three Kids

Jen met her husband, Zac Affleck, on the Mormon dating app Mutual when she was only 18 years old. The couple married in 2019 and quickly built a family together. They share three children: Nora, their eldest daughter; Lucas (nicknamed Luca), their son; and baby Penelope (“Penny”), who was born in July 2025.

She Is Not Related to Ben Affleck

Although her last name sparked curiosity, Jen has no real relation to Hollywood actor Ben Affleck. Her husband Zac once teased followers by claiming to be Ben’s cousin, but later clarified it was just a joke that spiraled. The viral moment, however, gave Jen even more attention online. She even leaned into the coincidence by appearing in a Dunkin’ ad called “The Value Affleck” alongside the movie star himself.

She Is Competing on Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Just Two Months Postpartum

Jen joined DWTS Season 34 as one of 14 celebrity contestants, partnered with professional dancer Jan Ravnik. The season premiered on September 16, 2025—just two months after she gave birth to her third child. Adding to the excitement, her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Whitney Leavitt is also competing this season, partnered with pro Mark Ballas.

It's all love for MomTok as 'Mormon Wives' stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck gear up to compete on 'DWTS.' 💃❤ pic.twitter.com/BHbzA8ayRV — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 4, 2025

The two were cheered on by several of their castmates at the DWTS premiere—Taylor Frankie Paul, Miranda McWhorter, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, and Demi Engemann were among those in the ballroom to support them.