Zac Efron Returns To East High & Fans Hope It Means He’s Guest-Starring On ‘HSMTMTS’: Photo

Zac Efron got his head in the game! The 34-year-old actor shared a photo of himself outside of Salt Lake Hgh School East (better known as East High to fans of High School Musical) on Friday, July 22. The awesome new photo got fans excited at the possibility of Zac reprising his classic role as Troy Bolton in the Disney+ reboot of the popular Disney Channel Original Movie.

Zac rocked an all-black outfit, as he raised his fist in the air, as an ode to Judd Nelson’s character in 80s classic The Breakfast Club. He also captioned the post with a lyric from Simple Minds’ classic song “Don’t you forget about me,” which plays over The Breakfast Club’s credits. While the high school’s real name was printed over the entrance way, a giant banner celebrating a century of East High was prominently displayed, reading “East High 100 Years of Tradition.”

Given the High School Musical reference, fans immediately started commenting, hoping to see Zac back in a Wildcats jersey. Many quoted lines about the team, but others had higher hopes to see him “Breaking Free” once again. “I hope this means you and Vanessa are guest starring on [High School Musical: The Musical: The Series],” one fan wrote. “Reunion? HSM4??? What does this mean?” another person commented.

Zac isn’t the only Wildcat who returned to East High recently. His co-star Vanessa Hudgens posted a video of herself in front of the school back in June, set to the tune of Troy and Gabriella’s signature song “Breaking Free.” With the new clips, fans are clearly eager to see if the pair will make their return.

The possibility of a Wildcat reunion doesn’t seem too far-fetched! Zac admitted that he was open to the idea in a May interview with E! News. “I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing,” he said. “My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

Regardless of if they make a comeback, Vanessa has passed the metaphorical torch to another rising star Olivia Rodrigo, when she interviewed the Sour singer at the Met Gala, because Olivia plays Gabriella in HSMTMTS. Olivia said the two were “soul sisters.”