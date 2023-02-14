Zac Efron Goes Shirtless & Reads To His Sister, 3, In Sweet Photo For Valentine’s Day

Zac Efron’s three-year-old sister, Olivia, is one lucky little girl! The 35-year-old posted a photo of himself shirtless while reading a book to Olivia and the photo is absolutely adorable.

Zac posted the photo with the caption, “My valentine.” In the photo, Zac showed off his toned abs while shirtless in just a pair of gray shorts. He read to Olivia from a book while Olivia snuggled up next to him in her pajamas while holding a stuffed animal. Zac’s brother Dylan quickly commented on the photo, “no she’s mine.”

Zac is always posting adorable photos with his little sister and just recently he posted a slideshow of photos with her for her birthday. In the pictures, Zac wore a teal button-down shirt while hugging Olivia. Olivia wore a white and pink two-piece set covered in little pink roses with a crochet white headband covered in pink and green flowers.

When Zac isn’t posting photos with his little sister, he is usually posting photos of himself working out or shirtless. One of our favorite photos pictured Zac wearing a pair of jeans with no shirt while sitting in the pool. His pants were completely drenched as he showed off his toned arms and abs.

The first time we ever got to see Olivia was back in 2021 when Zac posted a photo with her writing, “My sister Olivia, little heartbreaker.”