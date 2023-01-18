Zac Efron & Nicole Kidman Passionately Kiss In First Look At ‘A Family Affair’: Watch

Zac Efron, 35, and Nicole Kidman, 55, engage in major PDA in the first look at their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy A Family Affair. Netflix unveiled the “2023 Films Preview” trailer on January 18 and it includes a glimpse at the two A-list stars — who previously worked together on 2012’s The Paperboy — enjoying a steamy make-out session against the wall.

Zac shows off his ripped biceps as he romantically locks lips with Nicole. But their co-star Joey King, 23, accidentally walks in and screams at the sight of Zac and Nicole making out. She runs away right into the wall and hilariously smacks her head.

Netflix revealed the short synopsis to A Family Affair, which comes out November 17. “A surprising romance kicks off a string of comedic consequences for a younger woman, her mother, and her movie star boss,” the synopsis reads. It’s clear that Joey plays the younger woman, who is clearly disgusted that her mother, played by Nicole, is making out with her movie star boss, played by Zac.

Zac and Nicole were previously co-stars in Lee Daniels‘ crime movie The Paperboy. Zac played the younger brother of a journalist investigating a murder case involving a death row inmate. Nicole played a Florida woman who falls in love with the convicted murderer (played by John Cusack). Nicole and Zac have love scenes in the film and at one point she pees on his leg!

Years after The Paperboy came out, Zac admitted that he felt uncomfortable doing the love scenes with Nicole. “Basically, I was with Nicole Kidman, and it was insinuated in the scene – it was mostly improv – that we were supposed to hook up, but the director just never yelled ‘cut,’ ” Zac told Buzzfeed UK.

“Yeah, we went there,” the High School Musical alum also said. “It was uncomfortable just because I didn’t know when we were going to stop. It was pretty cool, though, considering it was Nicole Kidman.”