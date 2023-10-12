Jeremy Allen White Agrees to Daily Sobriety Tests in New Custody Agreement Amidst Divorce: Report

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Jeremy Allen White and his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, came to a custody agreement for their two daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, according to court documents obtained by People. As part of their joint custody, Jeremy, 32, will be required to take tests with a Soberlink device to make sure that he hasn’t been drinking on days that he has custody of his kids.

The court documents state that on weekdays that he has custody of the girls, Jeremy must undergo two tests to ensure that he’s sober, while on Saturdays he’ll need to do three tests, but he’ll only need one test for Sundays. He will also need to attend one therapy session a week, and he’ll also be required to go to two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week.

Soberlink creates blood-alcohol content (BAC) monitoring devices that can be used “to observe, detect, and document” an individual’s BAC, according to their website. While breathalyzers are common practice for law enforcement, the company focuses on treating addiction and family law.

Addison, 32, filed for divorce from Jeremy after four years of marriage in May. Despite going through the divorce, it appears that the former couple are on good terms and are getting along as co-parents to their daughters. The pair were seen sharing a hug while they attended their daughter’s soccer practice in Los Angeles.

Amid their split, an insider revealed that they were getting along as co-parents in a report by People in July. “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit,” the source said.

Jeremy made headlines when he was spotted smooching model Ashley Moore back in August. The Shameless actor and model shared a passionate kiss while they were out for a walk in Los Angeles. After that, he commented on Euphoria star Alexa Demie’s Calvin Klein ad on Instagram, with a comment that simply said “Wow.”