Jeremy Allen White & Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Hug At Daughter’s Soccer Practice Amid Divorce

It seems all is well between Jeremy Allen White, 32, and his estranged wife Addison Timlin. The actor and his ex were photographed sharing a friendly hug while attending their daughter’s soccer practice in Los Angeles, CA on Friday. They appeared relaxed and happy as they wore casual outfits, including a blue T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers for him, and a light blue and white plaid shirt over a black top, jeans, white sneakers, and a maroon cap for her.

The former spouses, who were married from 2019 until this year, when they split in May, share two daughters, including Ezer Billie, 4, and Dolores Wild, 2, together. In addition to their hug, they were seen holding the girls, and the little ones both looked adorable in colorful shirts and bottoms, as Jeremy also held a few bags during the outing.

Jeremy and Addison’s latest joint outing comes almost a month after they were seen spending time with their kids at a park in L.A. They were photographed walking while holding the girls’ hands, and even sat down on the grass at one point, as they happily watched them play outside. Their big smiles seemed to prove they were in good spirits.

Shortly after the park outing, Jeremy made headlines for being photographed kissing model and influencer Ashley Moore in early Aug. The lovebirds were looking into each other’s eyes as they stood on an outdoor sidewalk in L.A., and appeared absolutely smitten with one another. It’s unclear when they started seeing each other, but they were clearly comfortable together, and the PDA could indicate Jeremy’s moved on to another romantic relationship.

Jeremy’s new romance follows years of him sharing public affection for Addison. Back in June 2022, he took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for his then wife. “Superstar! My number one. It’s your birthday today,” he wrote alongside a photo of the beauty and one of their children, which can be seen above. “Thanks for being the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks for taking care of so many of us. You’ve been at the center of my life for so long now, I can’t remember much before, I’m lucky for it. You’re my whole heart. Happy birthday.”