Jeremy Allen White Reacts To Alexa Demie’s Sexy Lingerie Photoshoot After Making Out With Ashley Moore

Jeremy Allen White appears to have the hots for fellow actor Alexa Demie. Jeremy, 32, openly gushed over Alexa’s new Calvin Klein video ad, which depicts the 32-year-old Euphoria star stripping down into her bra and underwear. “Wow,” Jeremy wrote in the comments on photographers Inez & Vinoodh‘s Instagram post of the ad on August 16. Jeremy’s comment got over 2,000 likes and dozens of replies from fans, many of whom were shipping Jeremy and Alexa as a new couple.

However, less than two weeks before he gave Alexa the ultimate compliment on Instagram, Jeremy was photographed kissing model/actress Ashley Moore, 30, in Los Angeles. The pair packed on the PDA on August 5th and were seen walking and stopping to sit and chat. Ashley is a rising model and actress who was previously linked to Shia LaBeouf back in 2020.

It’s unclear how Jeremy met Ashley. The Bear star certainly fueled dating rumors with the curly-haired brunette when they made out. However, Jeremy’s latest social media activity indicates that he’s trying to make a move on Alexa. What we do know is that Jeremy is a few months removed from his split from his wife, Addison Timelin, with whom he shares two daughters.

Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy on May 11, ending the couple’s four-year marriage. TMZ, who was the first to report the news of the breakup, said that it’s “unclear what led to the split,” since everything seemed to be going well for them at the start of the year. In fact, when Jeremy won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series on January 10, he took the time in his acceptance speech to thank his then-wife. “I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done,” he said at the ceremony.

Over two months after the split made the news, Jeremy and Addison reunited to co-parent their two daughters, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, at a soccer practice on July 29. Jeremy seemed to be on good terms with his ex and even kissed her on the head. This was only one week before Jeremy’s makeout session with Ashley made the headlines.