Ashley Moore: 5 Things To Know About Model Spotted On Coffee Date With Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf and Ashley Moore are causing quite a stir among fans who want to know their status. Now that the two have been seen getting coffee in Los Angeles, learn more about the stunning model!

Is Shia LaBeouf dating again, or collaborating on a new creative project with someone unexpected? These questions are running through fans’ minds since the Honey Boy actor, 34, was spotted on the morning of November 9 grabbing a coffee with model Ashely Moore in Los Angeles. The two were seen enjoying each other’s company during the brisk autumn day in LA. They each bundled up and Ashely even brought along a blanket to stay warm! Ashely and Shia seemed to get along so well, smiling and shaking hands during their outing. Learn five facts about the stunning 27-year-old model!

1) Ashley rose to fame on the E! series Model Squad. In 2018, Ashley joined the cast of the E! reality TV mini-documentary series Model Squad. The show followed young models as they navigated the high fashion world, and how to find their place in it while building their careers. Ashley appeared in a few episodes of the series, including the premiere which saw the young models celebrate and commiserate over the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The show also followed Ashely from Los Angeles to New York City in the hopes of expanding her career horizons.

2) She’s also an actress. Although Ashley really rose to fame on Model Squad, she’s also done her share of acting. In 2016, Ashley played Sarah, the personal assistant, in the Andy Samberg vehicle Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Ashely appeared as Syd in the pilot of the 2018 comedy series Alone Together and starred in the official music video for “Not OK” by Kygo, featuring Chelsea Cutler in 2019. She’s also slated to appear in the upcoming film Rule of Thirds.

3) Her model career appears to be going very well. Ashley is currently signed with Luber Roklin and the Gersh Agency for all of her acting and modeling gigs, according to her Instagram account. The young model recently appeared in photos for an LA based and designed collective, modeling sweatshirts and gym attire on the official site.

4) Ashley loves a bikini! The model seriously knows how to rock a two-piece. All across her Instagram account, on which she boasts roughly 835K followers, Ashley is seen posed-up in a slew of bikinis. Whether she’s on a boat, hitting the beach, or posing for a fashion shoot, North Carolina native clearly has a love of swimwear.

5) She’s also politically engaged. Although Ashley’s Instagram account is full of her best modeling snaps, she has also shared political posts in the past. In June, she posted an image of an activist holding a sign that read “we live in a world where trained cops can panic and act on impulse but untrained civilians must remain calm and with a gun in their face.” After President-Elect Joe Biden won the presidency, Ashely shared a great clip of the former Vice President, the Obamas, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and more dancing in celebration!