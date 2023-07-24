Kendall Jenner Rocks Denim Jacket With Nothing Underneath For Sexy New Calvin Klein Campaign: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 27, looked exceptionally fierce in her latest Instagram post on Jul. 24! The brunette beauty shared a carousel of photos for her latest Calvin Klein campaign and rocked nothing but a denim jacket and matching denim trousers. In the first slide, Kendall opted to go without a bra and gave the camera her best smize. She also carefully buttoned up her high-waisted jeans for the photo op.

The 27-year-old captioned the post, “@calvinklein,” and made sure to add the brand’s hashtag, “#mycalvins.” Kendall opted for a barely-there makeup look that featured a blush-pink lip and matching flushed cheeks. The Kardashians star opted to go barefoot while on the set of the photoshoot and rocked black manicured nails. She styled her soft-brunette tresses in effortless beach waves and even gave her 293 million followers a glimpse of her bikini top tan line.

Soon after Kendall shared the photos with her followers, many of them took to the comments section to gush over her head-to-toe denim ensemble. “so gorgeous,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “she’s so hot in her Calvin’s.” The official account for Spotify couldn’t help but also admire the starlet’s early aughts look. “the 2000s vibes are incredible,’ the music platform quipped. One fan even hinted at her rumored romance with Bad Bunny by adding a bunny emoji after their comment. “someone is very lucky [bunny emoji],” they wrote.

Her latest thirst trap comes just two days after Kendall shared an impressive video of her driving a boat by herself (watch below). In the clip, an aerial shot showed the Vogue cover model in the driver’s seat of a lavish boat in what appeared to be the middle of the ocean. She captioned the post, “my lady,” and muted the audio. Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, was one of the first to comment. “HOT,” the 42-year-old penned, while momma Kris Jenner, quipped, “You amaze me every single day.”

As mentioned above, Kendall’s latest Instagram post comes amid her rumored romance with the “Tití Me Preguntó” hitmaker. Bad Bunny, 29, and the reality TV personality were first linked to each other after they were spotted at a restaurant in February. Since then, the duo has been spotted on a plethora of dinner and basketball game dates. Most recently, on Jul. 18, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE that their romance is heating up. While the Puerto Rican rapper and Kendall vacationed at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho, the insider claimed that they appeared “in love, and super serious.”

