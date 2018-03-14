Kim Kardashian: Why She Can’t Help Being A Little Envious Of Kendall Jenner’s New ‘Vogue’ Cover

Kim Kardashian is happy about Kendall Jenner’s gorgeous cover of the Apr. 2018 issue of Vogue Magazine but she’s secretly always wanted to appear on the American version of the publication.

Kim Kardashian, 37, can’t help but feel a sense of envy after sis Kendall Jenner, 22, had the chance to appear on the Apr. 2018 cover of the American version of Vogue Magazine and she’s hoping she’ll get her own chance in the future. “Kim is quietly envious of Kendall’s latest Vogue cover,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Kim would never say anything other than nice and supportive words about the cover to Kendall, but deep down, Kim wishes it was her on the glam cover. The domestic Vogue cover has been an elusive goal of hers for years. Kim has a lot of respect for everything Kendall has accomplished in the world of modeling but Kim feels she has done a lot too.”

Kim has definitely done a lot in her career and although she’s appeared on other Vogue covers, including one with hubby Kanye West, 40, she would like to appear on the one published in her home country. “While Kim has been on the cover with Kanye and on international versions of Vogue, she knows it’s not the same as being featured alone on the American cover,” the source continued. “Kim is desperate for her own spot on the front page and the prestige that comes with it. She feels her star is every bit as bright as Kendall’s and Kim is hoping it will be her turn next for her own Vogue cover.”

In addition to her feelings about Kendall’s cover, Kim’s been making headlines regarding the release of her upcoming concealer kits from her beauty line, KKW Beauty. Some of Kylie Jenner‘s fans have accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of copying Kylie and her recent release of concealers with her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics. Despite the controversy, Kim seems to be happy about the new product and has already been majorly successful with her previous products.

We hope Kim’s dream of appearing on the American version of Vogue comes true soon. Until then, we’ll keep enjoying Kendall’s amazing cover!