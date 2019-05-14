Kendall Jenner looks sexier than ever in a new Calvin Klein campaign video, as she rolls around on the floor in a tiny white bra and underwear!

Kendall Jenner, 23, stars in the new Calvin Klein campaign, I Speak My Truth In #MyCalvins, where she poses in a slew of sexy looks for a video. The supermodel completely strips down to a white bra and underwear, where she rolls around half naked. The video sees Kendall showing off her amazing figure while rolling around in a Calvin Klein underwear set with the CK logo trim under the bra and on the band of the underwear. Aside from that look, Kendall is also seen posing with no pants on while wearing just an oversized sweatshirt and a pair of high ankle socks. Throughout the video she rocks a sexy little red dress with a slit on the side, a short black denim skirt with a white t-shirt tucked in and a brown leather jacket on top, and a sexy long-sleeve black lace bodysuit. The bodysuit is completely sheer, showing off Kendall’s body, while she accessorized with a pair of white leather lace-up pointy toed boots.

Not only does Kendall look gorgeous in her different outfits, we love the fact that she isn’t wearing a drop of makeup and chose to let her hair down naturally straight. Throughout the entire sexy video, Kendall is posing in a bunch of provocative looks, all while revealing a bunch of her truths. Kendall shares in the video, “I’m a crazy hard worker. I’m a self-care junkie. I’m a control freak. I’m definitely a knockout. Sometimes I feel like the black sheep. But maybe, just click bait.”

This is certainly not the first time Kendall has stripped down to just her underwear for a Calvin Klein campaign. Back in 2016, Kendall starred in the ‘I ____ in #mycalvins’ campaign, which saw the model posing in nothing but a black underwire bra and black Calvin Klein underwear, showing off her insanely toned abs, while two male models are hanging on both of her arms.

Since then, Kendall has starred in many other amazing campaigns for the fashion brand, and even recently starred alongside her sisters for the brand’s Fall 2018 collection. Kendall, Kylie, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney, all starred in the photoshoot together which saw all of the girls in sexy bras and underwear, and Kendall even went completely topless in one photo, covering her breasts with just a blanket.