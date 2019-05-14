Kendall Jenner Looks Sexy In Just A Denim Jacket & Calvin Klein Underwear In New Ad

Kendall Jenner looks sexier than ever while modeling lingerie for Calvin Klein, lounging in just a jacket and underwear in their new ad.

Kendall Jenner strikes a pose — actually a few — in a new video for Calvin Klein that shows off plenty of new looks from the brand, including their iconic underwear. And who better to model it than Kendall? The fashion favorite and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 23, looks radiant in the brand’s latest ad, in which she wears everything from a slinky red dress, to a lace bodysuit, and a matching Calvin bra and underwear set. It’s hard to keep your eyes off her.

But that’s not the only sizzling shoot Kendall did for the brand. She also posed for a jaw-dropping pic, which shows her wearing nothing but a tiny, black thong emblazoned with the classic Calvin logo, and an open denim jacket from the brand. In the pic, which you can see below, Kendall is lounging on a couch while giving the camera a come-hither look. It shows just how remarkably flat her stomach is, and also flaunts her totally toned hips and thighs. She looks stunning! Kendall doesn’t just model the clothes in the video, shown below. She also drops a few truth bombs about her life!

“My truth. Oh, I have many. I’m a crazy hard worker. I’m a self care junkie. I’m a control freak. I’m definitely a knock out. Sometimes I feel like the black sheep. But maybe, just click bait,” she says in the video. Kendall doesn’t open up very often, so this is seriously surprising. What a wonderful insight into the quietest. most private Kardashian-Jenner sister’s mind. Oh, and the “I’m definitely a knock out” line comes while she’s lying down, showing off her body in the Calvin Klein bra and underwear, which shows the iconic CK trim. She’s not kidding!

Kendall, as always, has been slaying when it comes to fashion and beauty lately. She just stunned at the Met Gala on May 6, honoring the “camp” theme by rolling up in a fiery orange, feathered gown from Versace with major sparkles. The feathers fanned out behind her head like a mane, and looked oh-so cool. It wasn’t a lot of people’s cup of tea, but who cares.