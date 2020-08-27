KarJenner Heights: From Kourtney To Kylie, See Pics Of The Sisters From Tallest To Shortest

They are the most gorgeous sisters in Hollywood, standing tall at every event they attend. But how tall are the Kardashians and Jenners really?

The rise of the Kardashian empire is the stuff of Hollywood legend, and their legions of fans, since the beginning, have clamored to emulate the lives of their favorite sisters. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie have grown up before the eyes of the world. Each has their own unique style, their own beauty regime, and a reason to stand tall due to their success.

But just how tall are the Kardashian and Jenner sisters? It might surprise even the biggest fan to know that despite their many similarities, when it comes to their heights, there are some big differences. In fact, there’s actually over a foot of height difference between the tallest and the shortest members of the famous family. So, who clocks in as the tallest KarJenner of them all? Well, let’s see…

Kourtney Kardashian

Let’s start out with the shortest of the five sisters. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is the tiniest of the girls, being pocket sized at 5’1. During a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney had sister Khloe measure her during a family dinner out and proved, on camera, her accurate height. It was welcomed news to the oldest KarJenner girl as the mom of 3 had previously told her Instagram followers she was 5 feet tall in a post about her work-out routine. Guess it’s true what they say — great things come in small packages!

Kim Kardashian

She may be the middle child of the OG Kardashian girls, but Kim Kardashian is on the tiny side of the spectrum. Though the 39-year-old mother of 4 has modeled on the cover of Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, & Paper magazine, coming in at 5’2, she doesn’t quite reach the usual height requirement for the runway. However, that hasn’t stopped her for walking that walk! Over the years, she’s walked down the runways during LA Fashion week, the Heart Truth Fashion show, and even her own events for Dash. She’s even passed on her love of wearing new styles on the catwalk to her eldest daughter, North West, who runway debut, walking in the L.O.L Surprise Fashion Show in 2018.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the KarJenner sisters falls right in the middle of the height scale. Kylie Jenner, 22, achieved billionaire status before she was legally able to rent a car, but while her bank account has grown, Kylie had a growth spirt in 2011 and hasn’t moved up an inch since. She tweeted to a fan that she’s 5’6 tall, same as her mother Kris Jenner, and we haven’t heard of any change since! Course, a lot else has changed for her in nearly ten years. Now, she’s a mama to the precious Stormi Webster and built an empire just because fans were, er, are obsessed with her lips. Plus, the youngest Jenner girl has become a staple on the runway, making her debut on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in 2011.

Khloe Kardashian

The top spot for the tallest KarJenner actually is a tie! Apropos, the tie is between one Kardashian sister and one Jenner! It will likely be no surprise to anyone that Khloe Kardashian, youngest of the OG Kardashian girls at 36, comes in as one of the tallest in her family at 5’10 tall. For years, when she poses with Kim and Kourtney on red carpets, she towers over her older sisters — and she’s damn proud of it! In fact, Khloe is damn proud of her body overall. “I love my shape because I’ve earned every curve,” she said to Shape magazine in 2016. “I work hard in the gym to get it. But I also loved my shape before, when I was even curvier. I was always incredibly comfortable in my skin.”

Kendall Jenner

She struts her stuff for almost every major fashion house in the world, so it makes perfect sense that Kendall Jenner, 24, tops the list as the tallest KarJenner. Though she clocks in at the same height as sister Khloe, it’s usually hard to tell, given that Kendall’s usually in the highest heels imaginable, strutting down the runaways at London, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks every year since 2014. Indeed, she is the world’s most recognizable millennial supermodel, modeling for everyone from Chanel to Versace to Tommy Hilfiger. And the girl really is just getting started!

Small or tall, there’s no denying all the sisters are beautiful!