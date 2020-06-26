Don-A-Matrix didn’t cut Kourtney Kardashian any slack! The Poosh boss filmed a workout guided by her celebrity fitness trainer, and even gave fans a helpful breakdown of her garage workout.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, just survived an intense workout — in her garage! The Poosh blogger joked that her fitness trainer, the renown Don-A-Matrix, “tried to kill” her with an intense set of workout moves that she filmed in a series of videos for her Instagram Story on June 27. Kourtney revealed that she did “30 total [reps] of each move,” none of which looked for the faint of heart (or will power): doing crunches and immediately raising dumbbells, butt lifts while lying on a yoga ball, crunches combined with jumps and squatting with a metal bar on her shoulders.

Kourtney was rarely given an opportunity to rest. “[Don-A-Matrix] made me sprint 2 minutes at an incline ten times in between these moves,” Kourtney wrote underneath one of the videos. If you noticed a lot of jumping and squatting, that’s no coincidence; Don-A-Matrix swears by this combination of moves. “A go-to exercise to get a Kardashian butt would have to be starting with the basic squat, but then adding a jump squat in,” the famed trainer, who also lends his fitness expertise to Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in January.

“And with the jump squat, we do a forward movement progression. It’s like a jump squat where we’re just in an open space and just moving forward into the jump squat,” Don-A-Matrix added during our interview. “This takes your heart rate all the way up so you’re burning a lot of calories and then also the resistance from your body and you can even add dumbbells in there a lot of times to add more resistance.” Kourtney’s family takes these prescribed moves to another level, however. “The Kardashians are a little extreme. They work out five, six days a week….we’ll do anywhere between 10, 15, 20 repetitions, mainly 20 repetitions, and we’ll do three sets,” Don-A-Matrix told us at the time.

Kourtney has been spilling all her fitness secrets lately! Another one of her trainers, Amanda Lee, recently provided a detailed workout plan to achieve Kourt’s legendary abs on the Poosh blog. This regimen consisted of scissor kicks, v-sits, reverse crunches, leg raises and plank-toe taps. Kourtney’s workouts do pay off — the mother of three proved this to be true in a photo of herself rocking a metallic orange bikini, which the Poosh Instagram account shared on June 24.