Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner: Why They’ll Never Date, Despite Having ‘Amazing Chemistry’

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are just friends. The two, who hung out at the Met Gala earlier this week, are ‘more like brother and sister,’ a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Harry Styles, 25, and Kendall Jenner, 23, have been friends for years, so it makes sense that they hang out at events that they both attend. The two were photographed at the 2019 Met Gala having a laugh together, and it looked just like old times. Harry and Kendall also had fun at an after-party, surrounded by other friends. “They are all really good friends and very cool with each other,” a source close to Harry told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They feel more like brother and sister and will be forever friends who will always be happy to see each other in the future.”

The source continued, “He thinks of her as a very strong, beautiful person that gets things done. Harry enjoys the whole Kardashian family, too, because he admires their success and how they work hard for all that they got. It’s very inspiring to talk to Kendall because it gives Harry more of a drive to work harder himself.”

A source close to Kendall revealed EXCLUSIVELY, “They still share amazing chemistry after all these years of being friends. But she didn’t hook up with him or anything at Met last week, they just hung out and talked about life.” The source continued, “They enjoy each others’ company and can really relate to each other. Not only does Kendall think Harry is really cute, attractive, and talented, but she likes talking to him too – she thinks he is smart and she values his opinion on life, love, and career stuff.”

What cute friends! We’re sure Kendall gives Harry some good modeling tips, since Harry has dabbled in campaigns for Gucci recently. The two became pals in 2013, and have even vacationed with Ellen DeGeneres, 61, on her yacht in St. Barts. We’re jealous – can we join next time?!