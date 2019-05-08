Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner: Exes Caught Leaving Hotel Together At 6AM After Met Gala Reunion

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner partied until the sun came up — literally. The exes were reportedly the ‘last people to leave’ the same MET Gala after-party at the Moxy Hotel Rooftop.

The reunion didn’t stop for Harry Styles, 25, and Kendall Jenner, 23, after they had a friendly run-in at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. When the exes were done flaunting their “Camp” outfits on the red carpet and jammed out to Cher inside the venue, they relocated to the same after-party at the Moxy Hotel Rooftop in New York City. Harry and Kendall apparently had a grand time, because they didn’t leave the bash until there was light outside, as you can see in these pictures. The icons were even the “last people to leave the party making a dash for the door seconds apart after the sun had risen,” according to The Sun.

For the after-party, Kendall changed from her orange Atelier Versace gown and into a slick blazer and skirt suit with faces splashed across. Harry was seen in the same ruffled tuxedo dress shirt, high-waist trousers and gargantuan red bow that he wore for the gala after shocking red carpet bystanders with his gender-fluid Louis Vuitton blouse. Other stars who shared the same dance floor as Kendall and Harry at the after-party were Charli XCX, Justin Theroux, Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, Hailey Baldwin, and couples Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson and Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew, according to The Sun.

There appears to be no awkward tension between Harry and Kendall, even if they go way back. They were first linked together after a dinner in Los Angeles in 2013, and were seen leaving the same New York City hotel that year. By Jan. 2014, they went skiing in California’s Mammoth Lakes! After a nearly two-year hiatus, the rumored lovers were pictured getting cozy on a yacht in Anguilla in Dec. 2015. Khloe Kardashian didn’t think they were “boyfriend-girlfriend” at the time, but labeled the tryst as “dating.” Even though the romance has appeared to since fizzle out, the friendship has not — Kendall showed her support at Harry’s final tour stop in California in June 2018, and here we are now.