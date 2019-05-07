This is the reunion we’ve been waiting for. Kendall Jenner ran into her former flame Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala and made every Hendall fan’s dream come true with one epic reunion photo.

Kendall Jenner, 23, and Harry Styles, 25, were bound to run into each other at the 2019 Met Gala. Harry was one of the co-chairs and Kendall was one of the select celebs invited to attend. Well, the exes did run into each other inside the Met Gala and they looked so happy to see each other and catch up. They were both smiling from ear to ear. CLICK TO SEE THE PHOTO!

Kendall and Harry both wowed at fashion’s biggest event in show-stopping outfits that were right on point for the theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion. Kendall sizzled in a plunging orange Atelier Versace dress with feathered wings. Harry looked hot in a sheer Gucci blouse and high-waisted trousers. There were a lot of celebrities at the 2019 Met Gala, but Harry and Kendall still managed to find a way to cross paths inside the massive Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The pair were first spotted out together in 2013 while out for dinner in Los Angeles. Romance rumors really ignited in 2014 when they continued to go out dinner and even went skiing together at Mammoth Mountain in California. They vacationed together on a yacht in Anguilla in 2015 and flaunted so much PDA. They were caught kissing as they lounged in the sun. Harry and Kendall never confirmed their romance themselves, but the signs were all there.

Whatever romance was going on between Kendall and Harry eventually fizzled out, but there’s never been any bad blood between them. They’ve stayed friends over the years. Kendall also attended the final show of Harry’s tour in California back in June 2018. The 2019 Met Gala proved Hendall’s friendship is still going strong.